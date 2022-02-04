Deborah Mayer appointed President of FIA Women in Motorsport Commission

Listen to this article

Mayer, who co-founded Iron Lynx Motorsport Lab and leads the Iron Dames project, takes over from the rally legend, who confirmed she was stepping down in December.

The 1982 World Rally Championship runner-up was appointed the Commission’s first President in 2010 by former FIA President Jean Todt.

Ferrari ambassador Mayer has previously raced in GT3s, and created Iron Dames in 2019 to support women in motorsport.

The team competed in seven competitions last year, including the European Le Mans Series, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, GT World Challenge Europe and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Two of its drivers, Doriane Pin and Ferrari Drivers Academy member Maya Weug, made their F3 testing debuts at Magny Cours in November.

Commenting on the announcement, Mayer said: “I am honoured and very proud to start this new chapter as president of the FIA’s Women in Motorsport Commission.

“My passion for racing and the inclusivity of women in motorsport is something that’s very near and dear to me, and my desire to continue the great progress that’s been made within the FIA over the past few years is extremely high.

“Michele Mouton has been the backbone of this commission for the past 12 years and her rich history in racing makes her such a great figure to look up to especially for me being French, but also for any woman looking to make her mark in motorsport. I have great shoes to fill, but it’s something I am ready for.

“Talent has absolutely nothing to do with gender, and I will give it my all to actively support all women in motorsport not just at the racing level, but also in every sector of racing from management to engineering.

“It is critical to inspire the next generation of young women to chase and achieve their dreams of competing at the highest level with the best talent in the world, regardless of gender. I will give my everything to this cause and I believe with initiatives like FIA WIM, we have the steps in place to make this a reality.”