Subscribe
Previous / Funding pulled for new Bathurst circuit
General News

Ownership shake-up at Australian Racing Group

There has been a major shake-up of shareholding and management at Australian Racing Group aimed at 're-energising' the business.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2023ARGSSR3_WINTON_DKIMG7664

ARG announced today that Garry Rogers is now its largest shareholder after expanding his investment in the business.

As part of the restructure of ownership there are also management changes, with shareholder and director John McMellan no longer involved in ARG management or operational duties.

The move continues the consolidation of power for the Rogers family in ARG, with Barry Rogers having already held a 75 per cent stake, with another 20 per cent held by McMellan and five per cent by James Warburton.

That has clearly been overhauled with this latest change that has seen Rogers Senior end up as the major shareholder.

The finer details of the current shareholding haven't been revealed, although it appears to be total, or near-total, ownership for the Rogers family.

“We are committed and continue to invest in motorsport and the Australian Racing Group, its categories and the sport in general," said Garry Rogers.

“Moving forward, I plan to be more hands on and hopefully my 60-plus years in this sport and enthusiasm will attract some like-minded people who can work with [chief operating officer] Liam Curkpatrick to re-energise the business.”

ARG is effectively the second-tier owner and promoter of motorsport in Australia.

It is closely tied up with Motorsport Australia on running the SpeedSeries and owns and operates the Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst International events.

It either owns, runs or manages a suite of categories including TCR Australia, S5000, Touring Car Masters, GT World Challenge Australia, and Trans Am.

Garry Rogers Motorsport is active in most of those categories and is also the technical partner for S5000.

A number of those categories, TCR and S5000 in particular, have been struggling for numbers this season, with the former stuck in the early teens, and S5000 lucky to hit double digits.

TCM has also failed to attract the sort of grids seen in its heyday.

shares
comments

Funding pulled for new Bathurst circuit
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars launches parity review

Supercars launches parity review

Supercars

Supercars launches parity review Supercars launches parity review

Motorsport Australia CEO to retire

Motorsport Australia CEO to retire

General

Motorsport Australia CEO to retire Motorsport Australia CEO to retire

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

NAS NASCAR Cup

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024 Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

HCRC Hillclimb

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe