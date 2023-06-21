Subscribe
General News

Motorsport Australia CEO to retire

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca will walk away from the role at the end of the year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
By:

Arocca has been the spearhead of the governing body for the past 11 years after joining from the North Melbourne Australian Rules Football club.

He informed the Motorsport Australia Board of his decision to retire earlier this year, Arocca agreeing to stay on until the end of 2023 to help oversee the search and handover to a new CEO.

Executive search firm Odgers Berndtson has been charged with finding a replacement for Arocca.

“This is a very emotional day for me but I know that while I still have some time in the chair to come, when I do walk out the door on my final day, I will walk away extremely proud of the 11 years and what has been achieved,” Arocca said.

“To the Motorsport Australia Board and staff, both past and present, I thank you for your support and for making this journey such a wonderful one. I am particularly grateful for the outstanding support I have received from past president Andrew Papadopoulos and current president Andrew Fraser.

“To the members, the officials, fans and everyone who makes our sport what it is, thank you for your dedication and commitment. There are too many people to thank, but the sport is a welcoming one that has an amazing future ahead.

“While I still have some months to go in this role, I know there will be no slowing down as 2023 finishes off on a high with a lot of events and plenty of work to do.

“I will continue to be involved in the sport in some way, particularly as a fan at the many events around Australia that make our sport so great.”

Fraser congratulated Arocca on his stint at the helm of Motorsport Australia.

“Eugene has a very long list of achievements and under his leadership the organisation and the sport has made significant strides,” Fraser said.

“Eugene’s been a very effective leader of our organisation and our sport, which both enjoy a strong reputation not just here in Australia, but globally. Motorsport Australia is seen around the world as one of the leading motorsport bodies and Eugene has played a significant role in ensuring the skills, expertise and the people who represent our brand are the best they can be.

“Motorsport Australia’s reputation remains strong thanks to Eugene’s promotion of the sport, allowing it to enjoy significant and strong relationships with governments across the country. A clear example of this is the Victorian Government’s support for the development of the future Victorian Home of Motorsport at Avalon which has the potential to transform our sport.

“On behalf of the entire board, we say thank you to Eugene and look forward to working with him to effect a planned and smooth transition. We appreciate Eugene giving advance notice so that we are able to now conduct a recruitment exercise.

“The Motorsport Australia Board and the Standing Nominations Committee are leading the extensive search for the next CEO. Odgers Berndtson have been appointed as our Executive Search Firm and the process is already well underway.”

