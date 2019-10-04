Promoted: Giorgio Piola’s new G5 Delta pre-sale now available

Based on the original G5 collection, the Delta brings the same mechanical movement as its predecessor with a revamped case and exterior design. Embodying the true spirit of racing and Swiss precision, the elegant G5 Delta delivers stunning designs in four color variations, showcasing Giorgio’s technical knowledge and attention to detail.

The G5 Delta is attached to the wrist through a stainless-steel deployant buckle and further reinforced with highly resistant black or blue rubber straps designed to mimic tire tread patterns. Featuring a robust titanium case with for durability and light-wear.

The new Delta collection is complemented with the new limited edition G5 Yellow. Featuring the signature forged carbon case with a bright yellow strap that perfectly accents the subtle yellow markings imprinted on the dial. As with the rest of the original G5 collection, the yellow G5 will sport the uniquely designed brake disk bezel that makes the collection instantly recognizable.

Hand-assembled in Switzerland, the G5 collection features the ETA/Valjoux 7750 movement. Every year, the Swiss Watch Industry sets new standards of excellence for mechanical movement that many well-known watch brands incorporate in their high-end timepieces. Giorgio Piola is proud to be part of this prestigious circle of brands that bear the “Swiss Made” label.

These watches are currently offered on an exclusive pre-sale through the Giorgio Piola website. Purchasing your watch through this pre-sale will guarantee a very special pricing PLUS free shipping PLUS Giorgio Piola’s latest Formula 1 tech-analysis book (see video below) as a gift.