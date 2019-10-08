FIA, FIM to work together to improve safety

Initial work includes the development of a new standard of paint to be used at circuits shared by cars and bikes, for use in marking out track limits, kerbs and runoff areas.

The paint is designed to work "consistently" in wet and dry conditions, which it is hoped will reduce "the potential for accidents due to a sudden loss of grip", and has been developed to a new standard to be visible in different conditions.

A joint release from the two bodies said the new measure would be the first step in collaborating "together on a range of research projects related to circuits and competitor safety devices".

FIA president Jean Todt said: "It gives me great pleasure to welcome this collaboration with the FIM on a number of safety projects.

"By uniting our two governing bodies on safety, it means we can advance standards for all forms of motorsport worldwide."

FIM president Jorge Viegas said: "The FIM and FIA share circuits around the world.

"A collaborative approach to safety standards will not only simplify the process for the industry but will also ensure the highest level of safety for competitors worldwide."