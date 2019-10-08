Top events
FIA, FIM to work together to improve safety
Oct 8, 2019, 9:32 AM

The FIA and its motorcycle racing governing body counterpart the FIM are working together to improve safety in both four-wheel and two-wheel racing categories.

Initial work includes the development of a new standard of paint to be used at circuits shared by cars and bikes, for use in marking out track limits, kerbs and runoff areas.

The paint is designed to work "consistently" in wet and dry conditions, which it is hoped will reduce "the potential for accidents due to a sudden loss of grip", and has been developed to a new standard to be visible in different conditions.

A joint release from the two bodies said the new measure would be the first step in collaborating "together on a range of research projects related to circuits and competitor safety devices".

FIA president Jean Todt said: "It gives me great pleasure to welcome this collaboration with the FIM on a number of safety projects.

"By uniting our two governing bodies on safety, it means we can advance standards for all forms of motorsport worldwide."

FIM president Jorge Viegas said: "The FIM and FIA share circuits around the world.

"A collaborative approach to safety standards will not only simplify the process for the industry but will also ensure the highest level of safety for competitors worldwide."

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, and the rest of the field at the start

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, and the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

 

About this article

Series General

