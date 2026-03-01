Skip to main content

Eli Tomac breaks trophy, and front tooth in Daytona Supercross celebration

Tomac broke a record, his trophy, and even a tooth at the Daytona's Supercross race this weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Eli

Eli Tomac after historic eighth win at Daytona

On Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway, Supercross legend Eli Tomac secured his eighth victory on the 450cc bikes at the prestigious event, the most all-time.

However, while hoisting the trophy, it broke free from its heavy base, smacking him in the face. Tomac lost the bottom half of one of his front teeth as a result. We've seen all manner of strange accidents in the winner's circle across the motorsports world, like when Connor Zilisch fell from his car and broke his collarbone last year, but this has to be a new one.

"It's nice to beat him," said Tomac in regards to NASCAR legend Richard Petty, who has seven wins in the Daytona 500 at the track. "But apparently eight gives you a cracked tooth. I popped my tooth out lifting the trophy up -- my front tooth. I'm looking like a pretty good hillbilly right now so I'm trying not to smile."

 

He also said of the historic win: "I'm counting my blessings. To get eight here -- it's hard to believe. So, counting my blessings on that. It just fits me, fits my riding style. It must be something with the soil and maybe what I grew up on with the sand and whatnot, and just being able to kind of open the throttle up and spray those sandy berms. Eight is great, it's good."

Tomac has 57 wins on the 450s in his incredible Supercross career, and a further 32 in Motocross with over 100 in every AMA division combined. Riding the 450s, he has four Motocross titles and two Supercross titles between 2017 and 2022. And in 2024, he even secured the FIM World Supercross crown.

 

