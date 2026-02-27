Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

Jessica Hawkins will return to the British GT Championship in 2026, partnering Will Orton in MKH Racing’s GT4 Silver-class Aston Martin Vantage.

This brings Hawkins back to the series while serving as an ambassador for the Aston Martin Formula 1 team and putting in simulator work. Orton, on the other hand, returns to the season as a known quantity in Aston Martin GT4 machinery.

Hawkins has operated across single-seaters and GT3, while Orton’s most relevant advantage is simply recency in the exact GT4 car and class they will race.

Hawkins scored a W Series podium in Miami in 2022 and, a year later, completed 26 laps in Aston Martin’s AMR21 at the Hungaroring, becoming the first woman in almost five years to test a modern Formula 1 car. Her path to GT racing has been more direct: British GT in 2024 with Aston Martin in GT3, then GT World Challenge Europe in 2025, and now a first full season focused on GT4 racing.

Orton’s progression is easier to follow. In 2024, he finished fourth overall in the GT4 standings and second in Pro-Am alongside Marc Warren, ending level on 169 points in that category. He has also raced in SRO’s GT4 European Series.

“She’s back in BGT! Jessica Hawkins will return to the British GT Championship in 2026, when she races alongside Will Orton in a GT4 Silver Class Aston Martin Vantage, with MKH Racing,” Aston Martin Racing posted.

“I can’t wait to get started in British GT, it’s going to be great to be back in the paddock,” Hawkins said. “I’m very excited to be teaming up with MKH Racing and Will Orton – I think together we will be a very strong combination. Of course, our aim is to fight for the championship, and I think we have a strong package to do that.

"Thank you so much to my partners, Arm and ELEMIS, for their continuous support, as well as the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. Will and I are very keen to push hard for a solid, consistent season.”

Testing is due to begin soon, with British GT’s media day at Silverstone on 31 March ahead of the 25–26 April opener, where the Hawkins-Orton team will finally be set against the rest of a crowded GT4 field.