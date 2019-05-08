Button sets new Bathurst lap record

Button already holds the unofficial lap record ay the famous Aussie track, having set a staggering 1m48.8s in a McLaren-Mercedes MP4-23 F1 car during a Vodafone promo back in 2011.

The 2009 World Champion has now added a second Bathurst record to his CV, Honda claiming a 2m35.207s lap set in a Civic Type R during the Easter weekend last month is a new benchmark for a front-wheel-drive production car.

The record-attempt came as part of a 50th anniversary stunt for the Japanese carmaker known as the Type R Challenge, which also saw Button break the record at the Hungaroring, scene of his first GP win in a Honda F1 car back in 2006.

The Mount Panorama record lap would have put Button 19th on the grid for the Bathurst 6 Hour that was held on the same weekend, and is run to race-ready production car rules.

“Anything you drive around Mount Panorama is pretty amazing," said Button.

"Up across the top of the mountain, the Type R is so fast through there, so once I got into a rhythm and got used to the speed you can carry, it was really good fun.

“I definitely put the car through its paces and it was a quick time, 2m35s is a really good time in a front-wheel drive car. And it was hot as well, so I think if it was cooler you could go a bit quicker. But I do feel like I got everything out of the car.

Honda Australia boss Stephen Collins added: “Mount Panorama holds a unique place in Australian motorsport, so it was a privilege and a thrill for the Honda Australia team to be able to take on that challenge in the Civic Type R, especially with Jenson behind the wheel."

Other noteworthy Bathurst lap records include a 1m59.291s set by Chris Mies in an unrestricted Audi GT3 car during a sprint event last year, a 1m58.68s by Luke Youlden in a Brabham BT62 during a demo at this year's 12 Hour, and Scott McLaughlin's breathtaking 2m03.831s from the Top 10 Shootout for the 2017 Bathurst 1000.