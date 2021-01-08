2020 Autosport Awards: All the winners, voted for by readers

The annual celebration of the motorsport year first took place in 1982 and attracts key motorsport figures, including Formula 1 champions, World Rally stars and Le Mans aces.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Awards night could not take place at its traditional venue, Grosvenor House hotel on Park Lane, but the key awards were voted for and the winners announced across multiple digital platforms, including autosport.com and social media.

Autosport.com subscribers and Autosport magazine readers selected their favourite competitors from four nominees in each of 10 categories, which included the inaugural Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton scooped the International Racing Driver of the Year Award presented by Pirelli for the eighth time, McLaren star Lando Norris won British Competition Driver of the Year, and Pierre Gasly won the Moment of the Year presented by Marelli for his Italian Grand Prix victory for AlphaTauri. All accepted their awards with video messages.

Hamilton said: “A huge thank you to Autosport for continuing to support me all these years and for all you do for the sport. And to all the fans who have voted for me – I’m always blown away by the support I receive, through thick and thin. Thank you to you all.

“I know 2020 will have been such a difficult year but I hope you’re staying positive and that 2021 is a great year for you all.”

Other winners included the record-breaking Mercedes W11, Elfyn Evans, the Toyota Yaris WRC and MotoGP champion Joan Mir, while FIA Formula 3 title winner Oscar Piastri won Richard Mille Rookie of the Year honours.

Sebastian Job won the Esports Driver of the Year Award presented by Motorsport Games and Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Harry King inflicted a rare defeat on British Touring Car stars to win National Driver of the Year.

A special panel also selected the Pioneering and Innovation Award presented by Marelli, won by the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual.

2020 AUTOSPORT AWARDS WINNERS

International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton Autosport Awards Photo by: Autosport

International Racing Car of the Year

Mercedes F1 W11

Mercedes F1 W11 Autosport Awards Photo by: Autosport

International Rally Driver of the Year

Elfyn Evans

Elfyn Evans Autosport Awards Photo by: Autosport

Rally Car of the Year

Toyota Yaris WRC

Toyota Yaris WRC Autosport Awards Photo by: Autosport

British Competition Driver of the Year

Lando Norris

Lando Norris Autosport Awards Photo by: Autosport

Ride of the Year

Joan Mir

Joan Mir Autosport Awards Photo by: Autosport

Richard Mille Rookie of the Year

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri Autosport Awards Photo by: Autosport

National Driver of the Year

Harry King

Harry King Autosport Awards Photo by: Autosport

Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games

Sebastian Job

Sebastian Job Autosport Awards Photo by: Autosport

Moment of the Year presented by Marelli

Pierre Gasly’s Italian Grand Prix victory

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1st position, drinks Champagne on the podium Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pioneering and Innovation Award presented by Motorsport Games

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

#93 Porsche Esports Team Porsche 911 RSR: Nick Tandy, Ayhancan Güven, Joshua Rogers, Tommy Ostgaard Photo by: Xynamic

To find out more about this year’s Autosport Awards winners, go to

autosport.com/awards