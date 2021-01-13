Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Motorsport.com news

Lamborghini Squadra Corse launches a dedicated channel with Motorsport.tv

shares
comments
By:

The Motorsport branch of the Italian luxury manufacturer will bring action from the brand’s successful GT and customer racing activities.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse, motorsport department of the Italian luxury carmaker, has joined an impressive roster of automotive and motorsport brands in launching a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv, Motorsport Network’s digital OTT platform devoted to racing and automotive content.

Having recently burnished their motorsport credentials with significant repeat victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring, and International GT championships organized by SRO, Lamborghini has positioned themselves as a major player in GT and customer racing. The launch of their dedicated Lamborghini Motorsport.tv channel means that fans will be able to enjoy behind the scenes content from their GT and customer racing activities.

Utilizing Motorsport Network’s 56 million-strong monthly audience, this bespoke channel aims to project Lamborghini’s motorsport DNA and their Super Trofeo championships, hosted in Europe, Asia, and the USA. The Network’s extensive knowledge of the motorsport audience will give Lamborghini the tools needed to reach fans that are already interested in sportscar racing, but also new fans that can be converted to regular fans through the exclusive content they deliver to Motorsport.tv.

Motorsport.tv goes from strength to strength with this latest announcement, as Lamborghini becomes the fourth manufacturer to launch a dedicated channel in the last six months. The OTT platform, which is fast becoming the go-to destination for brands teams and stakeholders wishing to activate in the digital space, is becoming a digital racing hub that fans of both motorsport and automotive will want to be a part of.

 

Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini Head of Motorsport said: “Following our brand’s racing successes, now feels like the perfect time to launch our dedicated Motorsport.tv channel. Motorsport Network’s reach offers us an opportunity to tell our stories to a new digital audience. Through this channel, we can see the potential growth in interest for the Lamborghini brand in the racing space and for our Super Trofeo championships, helping to bring more value to both.”

James Allen, President, Motorsport Studios said: ”Lamborghini is a brand that is synonymous with distinctiveness and future-shaping. They create unique experiences for their customers on the road and the race track and there is also a lot for fans to appreciate and latch onto there.  The content that Lamborghini will bring to Motorsport.tv will not only create a distinctive channel offering, but we will also be able to share it across our racing and automotive channels using our proprietary Motorsport.tv player.”

 

For more information, please contact:

Ravi Pankhania, Motorsport Network - Ravi.Pankhania@motorsport.com

 

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and esports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here

2020 Autosport Awards: All the winners, voted for by readers

Previous article

2020 Autosport Awards: All the winners, voted for by readers
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Motorsport.tv

Trending Today

F1 rubbishes talk of delay to 2022 new rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 rubbishes talk of delay to 2022 new rules

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

Aston Martin: Vettel can help bring out the best in Stroll
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin: Vettel can help bring out the best in Stroll

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires

Latest news

Lamborghini Squadra Corse launches a dedicated channel with Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Lamborghini Squadra Corse launches a dedicated channel with Motorsport.tv

2020 Autosport Awards: All the winners, voted for by readers
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

2020 Autosport Awards: All the winners, voted for by readers

Lola Cars brand and technical assets put up for sale
Misc General / Breaking news

Lola Cars brand and technical assets put up for sale

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari with 1000th GP celebration book
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari with 1000th GP celebration book

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 rubbishes talk of delay to 2022 new rules

4h
2
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day

5h
3
WEC

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

6h
4
IMSA

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche

13h
5
Formula 1

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

21h

Latest news

Lamborghini Squadra Corse launches a dedicated channel with Motorsport.tv
Misc

Lamborghini Squadra Corse launches a dedicated channel with Motorsport.tv

2020 Autosport Awards: All the winners, voted for by readers
Misc

2020 Autosport Awards: All the winners, voted for by readers

Lola Cars brand and technical assets put up for sale
Misc

Lola Cars brand and technical assets put up for sale

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari with 1000th GP celebration book
Formula 1

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari with 1000th GP celebration book

Can-Am footage shows McLaren's racing soul
Misc

Can-Am footage shows McLaren's racing soul

Latest videos

Lamborghini SC20 Launch 02:07
General
Jan 12, 2021

Lamborghini SC20 Launch

Motorsport.tv Sizzle Reel 2021 January - 60 second version 01:01
General
Jan 8, 2021

Motorsport.tv Sizzle Reel 2021 January - 60 second version

Motorsport.tv Sizzle Reel 2021 January - 30 second version 00:31
General
Jan 8, 2021

Motorsport.tv Sizzle Reel 2021 January - 30 second version

Ferrari 1000 GP's Limited Edition Book 01:01
General
Jan 6, 2021

Ferrari 1000 GP's Limited Edition Book

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE | After Work with Lewis Hamilton 01:20
General
Dec 14, 2020

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE | After Work with Lewis Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.