Lamborghini Squadra Corse launches a dedicated channel with Motorsport.tv

Lamborghini Squadra Corse, motorsport department of the Italian luxury carmaker, has joined an impressive roster of automotive and motorsport brands in launching a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv, Motorsport Network’s digital OTT platform devoted to racing and automotive content.

Having recently burnished their motorsport credentials with significant repeat victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring, and International GT championships organized by SRO, Lamborghini has positioned themselves as a major player in GT and customer racing. The launch of their dedicated Lamborghini Motorsport.tv channel means that fans will be able to enjoy behind the scenes content from their GT and customer racing activities.

Utilizing Motorsport Network’s 56 million-strong monthly audience, this bespoke channel aims to project Lamborghini’s motorsport DNA and their Super Trofeo championships, hosted in Europe, Asia, and the USA. The Network’s extensive knowledge of the motorsport audience will give Lamborghini the tools needed to reach fans that are already interested in sportscar racing, but also new fans that can be converted to regular fans through the exclusive content they deliver to Motorsport.tv.

Motorsport.tv goes from strength to strength with this latest announcement, as Lamborghini becomes the fourth manufacturer to launch a dedicated channel in the last six months. The OTT platform, which is fast becoming the go-to destination for brands teams and stakeholders wishing to activate in the digital space, is becoming a digital racing hub that fans of both motorsport and automotive will want to be a part of.

Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini Head of Motorsport said: “Following our brand’s racing successes, now feels like the perfect time to launch our dedicated Motorsport.tv channel. Motorsport Network’s reach offers us an opportunity to tell our stories to a new digital audience. Through this channel, we can see the potential growth in interest for the Lamborghini brand in the racing space and for our Super Trofeo championships, helping to bring more value to both.”

James Allen, President, Motorsport Studios said: ”Lamborghini is a brand that is synonymous with distinctiveness and future-shaping. They create unique experiences for their customers on the road and the race track and there is also a lot for fans to appreciate and latch onto there. The content that Lamborghini will bring to Motorsport.tv will not only create a distinctive channel offering, but we will also be able to share it across our racing and automotive channels using our proprietary Motorsport.tv player.”

For more information, please contact:

Ravi Pankhania, Motorsport Network - Ravi.Pankhania@motorsport.com

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and esports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience. We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here