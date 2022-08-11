World eX Summit: New B2B event at the Bilster Berg

Listen to this article

The new industry meeting highlights the passionate and playful side of sustainable mobility. It shows what possibilities artificial intelligence can offer on a racetrack and how the future of motorsport will look in a society marked by the climate crisis.

From 10:30 AM to 7 PM CEST, high-profile personalities will speak about the latest developments and trends in the modern clubhouse of the racetrack and have the opportunity to meet many like-minded people from the industry. In addition to the speeches and interviews, visitors to the World eX Summit can also experience emission-free motorsport live. This includes demo rides of the world’s first electric junior formula racing car, ride-alongs in an Audi RS e-tron GT race taxi on the Bilster Berg, the latest electric karts from Rotax, an electric Formula Student racing car, high-end simulators from Swiss specialist RacingFuels, electric 1:5 scale RC cars and a slot racing circuit. As a special highlight, visitors to the World eX Summit will have the opportunity to try out the future racing simulation RENNSPORT for themselves today on two simulators from the Munich-based start-up.

As part of the World eX Summit, the “big small” slot car racing series RCCO is also celebrating its comeback with its 24-hour race after a two-year break due to COVID-19. At the #RCCO24, six teams will compete with models of the electric race car eX ZERO, as used in the virtual World eX Championship. “eX” stands for “electric experimental” and is the eponym of the World eX Summit. Well-known drivers such as the five-time Le Mans winner and DTM champion Frank Biela and the Dane Lasse Sørensen, the most successful driver in the World eX Championship with five victories, will also be at the start.

Saturday evening will end with a big BBQ on the terrace of the clubhouse and hopefully, a picturesque sunset. Afterwards, the cult band “THE FLAMES” will provide musical entertainment with two live performances. The theme of the Mannheim duo: “The Future Sound of Rockabilly”.

Tickets for the World eX Summit can now be ordered via Eventbrite. The Silver Ticket includes admission to the event, catering and a goodie bag for 149 EUR. Those who want to experience the BILSTER BERG alongside Frank Biela or Lasse Sørensen in the Audi RS e-tron GT race taxi from Scherer need a Gold Ticket for 299 EUR.

The World eX Summit is organised by RCCO E-Sport AG with its founders Mike Rockenfeller and Thomas Voigt. 3G rules apply at the BILSTER BERG.

Speakers and Interviews

10:00 CEST - Thomas Voigt (Founder of RCCO, Co-Founder of World eX)

10:30 CEST - Dr. Wolfgang Warnecke (Warnecke Mobility)

11:00 CEST - Jörn Nitschmann (Head of Digital Transformation Unit Central Europe, FUJITSU)

11:30 CEST - Thomas Laudenbach (Head of Porsche Motorsport) & Joshua Rogers (Porsche Coanda Esports Racing Team)

12:30 CEST - Maurício Slaviero (Director ETCR)

13:30 CEST - Dr. Sebastian Grams (Managing Director AudiSport GmbH)

14:00 CEST - Serkan Yücebas (Gaming, Gamification & InCar Gaming @ Volkswagen)

14:30 CEST - Darrell Smith (Test Driver, BRP-Rotax GmbH &Co KG) & Ellis Spiezia (Electric Racing Driver, Advocate & Ambassador for Electric Motorsport)

15:00 CEST - Beth Georgiou (Co-Founder & Director ERA Championship)

15:30 CEST - Armin Gittinger (Managing Director of the non-profit Formel 1 in der Schule gGmbH)

16:00 CEST - Michael Wamser (Managing Director Cowana, ADAC SimRacing Expo)

16:30 CEST - Philipp Schallenberg (Marketing & CentersRacing Fuel Academy AG)

17:00 CEST - Andy Maassen (Founder of Sim Formula Europe)

17:30 CEST - Marcel Offermans (Software Engineer, Game Developer)

18:00 CEST - Morris Hebecker (Co-Founder / CEO at RENNSPORT)

18:30 CEST - Mike Rockenfeller (Co-Founder World eX)

