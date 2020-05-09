Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

Wehrlein wins crash-strewn Race at Home event in Monaco

shares
comments
Wehrlein wins crash-strewn Race at Home event in Monaco
By:
May 9, 2020, 4:19 PM

Pascal Wehrlein became the second winner in the Formula E Race at Home Challenge Esports series after he escaped a multi-car second-corner collision around a virtual Monaco circuit.

The Mahindra driver was left without a near rival and so ran away to win by 3.63s seconds in the race, which runs in partnership with Motorsport Games to raise money the UNICEF coronavirus relief fund.

Wehrlein put a stop to Stoffel Vandoorne’s monopoly of pole positions, beating the Mercedes driver by just 0.01s as runaway championship leader Maximilian Gunther could only manage sixth on the grid.

The top four cars made comparable launches, but Vandoorne ran deep into the braking zone for Sainte Devote in an attempt to mount an early challenge on Wehrlein. He tried to pass around the outside, but his wide line left him prey to attack from the chasing Venturi of Edoardo Mortara who had started third on the grid.

Mortara caught the inside rear wheel of Vandoorne, which pitched the Belgian into a spin at the second corner where the FE layout runs downhill to the Nouvelle Chicane. Vandoorne was fortunate to be hit straight and continue on, despite damage levels on the rFactor 2 videogame increased to 80% from the 25% for the pre-season test race on the same track.

But it caused a huge pile-up behind, as reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne drove his DS Techeetah underneath Mortara’s car, who was then subsequently mounted by an unsighted Mitch Evans. The ensuing melee allowed Wehrlein to run clear to a 1.8s lead at the end of the opening tour, which then built to his eventual near-4s triumph over Vandoorne.

Gunther, whose brace of victories in the opening two rounds of the series came after crashes for early leader Vandoorne, was again the beneficiary and escaped the carnage to rise to third place.

Porsche driver Neel Jani was also afforded the chance to climb from seventh on the grid to fourth ahead of Robin Frijns – who slipped a position to third in the points as a result. Oliver Rowland led Nissan’s charge with sixth place ahead of the second Porsche of Andre Lotter and Dragon driver Nico Muller.

Ma Qinghua was a strong ninth for NIO 333, while Mortara eventually scrambled home to round out the top 10.

In the parallel Challenge grid race for experienced sim racers, Kevin Siggy dominated proceedings from pole position to claim the spoils over Lucas Muller. The lights-to-flag victory means Siggy retains his place at the top of the standings, with the eventual virtual champion winning a real-life FE car test later this year.

Formula E Race at Home Challenge - Championship Standings

1. Maximilian Gunther 65

2. Pascal Wehrlein 44

3. Robin Frijns 40

4. Stoffel Vandoorne 40

5. Neel Jani 24

6. Nico Muller 19

7. Oliver Rowland 16

8. Oliver Turvey 14

9. Nyck de Vries 6

10. Andre Lotterer 6

11. James Calado 4

12. Felipe Massa 4

13. Jerome D’Ambrosio 2

14. Ma Qinghua 2

15. Alexander Sims 1

16. Sebastien Buemi 1

17. Edoardo Mortara 1

Related video

Next article
Watch: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge at Monaco

Previous article

Watch: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge at Monaco
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E , Esports
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island

ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island

7 May - 7 May
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Wed 6 May
Thu 7 May
10:00
00:00

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Melbourne cancellation was “a shock to the system”

2
Formula 1

Ranked! Top 10 F1 cars that never won a Grand Prix

2h
3
Formula 1

The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend

4
Formula 1

What F1's 2020 wing designs tell us about each team - Part IV

32m
5
Formula 1

Austin 2018: The day Raikkonen proved doubters wrong

3h

Latest videos

Live: EBaTCC - Round 1 02:00:00
Esports
1h

Live: EBaTCC - Round 1

LIVE: SRO E-Sport Championship - Spa-Francorchamps 00:00
Esports

LIVE: SRO E-Sport Championship - Spa-Francorchamps

Get to Know the Drivers – Team Penske eSports 05:14
Esports

Get to Know the Drivers – Team Penske eSports

Should Esports Incidents Be Taken As Seriously As Real Racing? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke 52:13
Esports

Should Esports Incidents Be Taken As Seriously As Real Racing? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke

NASCAR Heat 5 Official Trailer 00:46
Esports

NASCAR Heat 5 Official Trailer

Latest news

Wehrlein wins crash-strewn Race at Home event in Monaco
eSpt

Wehrlein wins crash-strewn Race at Home event in Monaco

Watch: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge at Monaco
eSpt

Watch: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge at Monaco

Virgin Racing treating Esports rounds as "real race weekends"
eSpt

Virgin Racing treating Esports rounds as "real race weekends"

Ty Majeski dominates the field in Friday Night Thunder win
eSpt

Ty Majeski dominates the field in Friday Night Thunder win

Tander joins Supercars Eseries field for COTA
eSpt

Tander joins Supercars Eseries field for COTA

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.