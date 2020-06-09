TCR Australia launches globally-recognised virtual series

Esports
Esports
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Race in
12 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
All me

Esports / Breaking news

TCR Australia launches globally-recognised virtual series

TCR Australia launches globally-recognised virtual series
By:
Jun 9, 2020, 12:02 AM

TCR Australia will kick off an all-new TCR-dedicated virtual series just a fortnight after the ARG eSport Cup finished.

Unlike the eSport Cup, which was open to drivers from across Australian Racing Group's suite of categories, the TCR Australia SimRacing Series will only open to TCR Oz and TCR New Zealand competitors.

There will be a software switch too, with the new series to use Assetto Corsa instead of iRacing. That means a wide range of TCR cars will be available, rather than all drivers being limited to the Audi.

There will be a strict 18-car limit, with the seven-round series focussed almost entirely on Australian tracks. The only exception is a finale at Macau.

A substantial prize pool, including free entry in real-world competition, will be announced shortly.

Read Also:

“The Carsales TCR Australia SimRacing Series is going to be a great way to continue the online racing theme as the world begins to emerge from lock down,” said ARG boss Matt Braid.

“The ARG eSport Cup has been a terrific initiative during the period that we have been in lock down, and now we are able to following this up with a internationally-promoted series specifically featuring TCR Australia

“The programme that the WSC Group has put together, with most of the TCR car brands involved, is a fantastic real-world representation of TCR Series racing, and ARG is proud to be the second series from around the world to be selected to compete on the platform.”

Marcello Lotti, WSC Group president, added: “We are pleased that Australian Racing Group decided to extend their agreement to sim racing.

“In 2019, while on its inaugural season, TCR Australia proved to be one of the most successful and better organised TCR championships, and so we are confident that now they will be able to apply their professionalism and expertise to virtual competition with equal success."

The series will kick off on the Albert Park layout on June 18.

Carsales TCR Australia SimRacing Series calendar

Round Circuit Date
1 Albert Park June 18
2 Mount Panorama July 2
3 Sydney Motorsport Park July 16
4 Surfers Paradise July 30
5 Sandown August 6
6 Adelaide August 20
7 Macau September 3

