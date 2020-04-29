Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 4 schedule

shares
comments
Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 4 schedule
By:
Apr 29, 2020, 7:30 AM

Here are the full schedule and broadcast details for the fourth round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries at Montreal and Watkins Glen.

The first North American swing in the virtual series will run to a four-race format, with two 10-lappers at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and two 14-lappers at The Glen.

There will also be a dedicated no-rules expression session following qualifying, offering drivers eight minutes for burnouts, drifting and more.

Four wildcards will join the Supercars regulars – Marcos Ambrose, Joey Logano, Alexander Rossiand Angelo Mouzouris.

The race broadcast will be streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Here is the schedule for Round 4 (all times AEST, subject to change).

6:05pm – Qualifying 1 (Watkins Glen)

6:30pm – Qualifying 2 (Circuit Gilles Villeneuve)

6:50pm – Expression Session (Watkins Glen)

7:15pm – Race 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 10 laps

7:42pm – Race 2, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (reverse grid), 10 laps

8:12pm – Race 3, Watkins Glen, 14 laps

8:37pm – Race 4, Watkins Glen (reverse grid), 14 laps

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Supercars Eseries: Round 4

Supercars Eseries: Round 4

27 Apr - 27 Apr
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Sun 26 Apr
Mon 27 Apr
21:00
00:00

