Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 4 schedule

The first North American swing in the virtual series will run to a four-race format, with two 10-lappers at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and two 14-lappers at The Glen.

There will also be a dedicated no-rules expression session following qualifying, offering drivers eight minutes for burnouts, drifting and more.

Four wildcards will join the Supercars regulars – Marcos Ambrose, Joey Logano, Alexander Rossiand Angelo Mouzouris.

The race broadcast will be streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Here is the schedule for Round 4 (all times AEST, subject to change).

6:05pm – Qualifying 1 (Watkins Glen)

6:30pm – Qualifying 2 (Circuit Gilles Villeneuve)

6:50pm – Expression Session (Watkins Glen)

7:15pm – Race 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 10 laps

7:42pm – Race 2, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (reverse grid), 10 laps

8:12pm – Race 3, Watkins Glen, 14 laps

8:37pm – Race 4, Watkins Glen (reverse grid), 14 laps