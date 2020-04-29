Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 4 schedule
Here are the full schedule and broadcast details for the fourth round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries at Montreal and Watkins Glen.
The first North American swing in the virtual series will run to a four-race format, with two 10-lappers at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and two 14-lappers at The Glen.
There will also be a dedicated no-rules expression session following qualifying, offering drivers eight minutes for burnouts, drifting and more.
Four wildcards will join the Supercars regulars – Marcos Ambrose, Joey Logano, Alexander Rossiand Angelo Mouzouris.
The race broadcast will be streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.
Here is the schedule for Round 4 (all times AEST, subject to change).
6:05pm – Qualifying 1 (Watkins Glen)
6:30pm – Qualifying 2 (Circuit Gilles Villeneuve)
6:50pm – Expression Session (Watkins Glen)
7:15pm – Race 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 10 laps
7:42pm – Race 2, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (reverse grid), 10 laps
8:12pm – Race 3, Watkins Glen, 14 laps
8:37pm – Race 4, Watkins Glen (reverse grid), 14 laps
