rFactor 2 Formula Pro Series esports entry list revealed

It all kicks off on Monday, 19th July at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, utilizing the new Formula Pro single-seater that was unveiled for rFactor 2 at the end of June.

26 drivers are on the entry list, two drivers aligned to each team. The 13 teams competing are no slouches when it comes to esports competition, either. Many of the usual teams like Red Bull Racing Esports, Williams Esports and Team Fordzilla are entered.

Meanwhile, the defending GT Pro Series champion Jan von der Hyde is driving for Rocket Simsport. Dennis Jordan, who nearly won the GT Pro title, and Alex Siebel will be teamed up once again for Red Bull Racing Esports.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas has a team entered in this season, so the real-world rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes can continue in the virtual world. Romain Grosjean’s R8G Esports is entered along with Jean Alesi Esports Academy. Even the Wolves Premier League football club is getting in on the action, fielding a team this inaugural season names Wolves GR esports.

Michi Hoyer will be competing this season with Burst Esport once again. “This official rFactor 2 competition is a long-time dream coming true,” Hoyer said.

“We have waited so long for a car like this. The car needs to be driven exactly on point in order to be really quick. The narrow operation window of the car will make the entire series interesting to watch as drivers need to be smart in how they use tires and set up their cars.”

rFactor 2’s new Formula Pro car features 800hp, 18000rpm, a 3250mm Wheelbase, up to 2400kg of downforce, weighs just 680kg, and features double-wishbone suspension as well as specific metrics for the brakes and tires in both the front and rear. It’s a dream for open-wheel enthusiasts and will present a challenge to anyone trying to get the most out of it.

The new Formula Pro Series, as well as the Formula Challenge Series will be broadcasted live on Traxion.GG’s YouTube and Facebook feeds. Pro races will take place every two weeks on Mondays with races starting at 8:35 p.m. CEST / 7:35 p.m. BST / 2:35 p.m. EDT.

TEAM Driver 1 Driver 2 Red Bull Racing Esports Dennis Jordan Alex Siebel R8G Esports Erhan Jajovski Risto Kappet Burst Esport Jernej Simoncic Michi Hoyer Jean Alesi Esports Academy Jordy Zwiers Kasper Stoltze Rocket Simsport Jan von der Heyde Daniel Kiss Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team Bono Huis Marko Pejic Team Fordzilla Nuno Pinto Gianmarco Fiduci Varga Sim Racing Jiri Toman Marcell Csincsik BS+COMPETITION Muhammed Patel Alen Terzic Williams Esports Petar Brljak Martin Stefanko Team Redline Jeffrey Rietveld Kevin Siggy Musto GD e-Sports Manuel Biancolilla Giordano Valeriano Wolves GR esports Adam Maguire Liam de Waal

2021 Formula Pro Series, Season 1, Calendar

19th July 2021: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

2nd August 2021: Silverstone

16th August 2021: Nürburgring Grand Prix

30th August 2021: Indianapolis Road Course

13th September 2021: Zandvoort

27th September 2021: Monza

2021 Formula Pro Series, Season 1, Race Format

18:00 CEST – 20:10 CEST – Practice

20:10 CEST – 20:30 CEST – Qualifying (Max 6 laps including in and out laps, parc ferme rules)

20:30 CEST – 20:35 CEST – Warmup

20:35 CEST – 21:40 CEST – Race (60-minute race, formation lap, standing start, mandatory in-race tyre change)