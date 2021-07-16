Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar video game proves visionary Penske is ideal series owner
Esports News

rFactor 2 Formula Pro Series esports entry list revealed

By:
Junior Games and Esports Editor, Traxion.GG

rFactor 2’s newly-formed Formula Pro Series has an entry of top-ranked esports drivers that will compete in the inaugural season.

rFactor 2 Formula Pro Series esports entry list revealed

It all kicks off on Monday, 19th July at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, utilizing the new Formula Pro single-seater that was unveiled for rFactor 2 at the end of June.

26 drivers are on the entry list, two drivers aligned to each team. The 13 teams competing are no slouches when it comes to esports competition, either. Many of the usual teams like Red Bull Racing Esports, Williams Esports and Team Fordzilla are entered.

 

Meanwhile, the defending GT Pro Series champion Jan von der Hyde is driving for Rocket Simsport. Dennis Jordan, who nearly won the GT Pro title, and Alex Siebel will be teamed up once again for Red Bull Racing Esports.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas has a team entered in this season, so the real-world rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes can continue in the virtual world. Romain Grosjean’s R8G Esports is entered along with Jean Alesi Esports Academy. Even the Wolves Premier League football club is getting in on the action, fielding a team this inaugural season names Wolves GR esports.

 

Michi Hoyer will be competing this season with Burst Esport once again. “This official rFactor 2 competition is a long-time dream coming true,” Hoyer said.

“We have waited so long for a car like this. The car needs to be driven exactly on point in order to be really quick. The narrow operation window of the car will make the entire series interesting to watch as drivers need to be smart in how they use tires and set up their cars.”

rFactor 2’s new Formula Pro car features 800hp, 18000rpm, a 3250mm Wheelbase, up to 2400kg of downforce, weighs just 680kg, and features double-wishbone suspension as well as specific metrics for the brakes and tires in both the front and rear. It’s a dream for open-wheel enthusiasts and will present a challenge to anyone trying to get the most out of it.

The new Formula Pro Series, as well as the Formula Challenge Series will be broadcasted live on Traxion.GG’s YouTube and Facebook feeds. Pro races will take place every two weeks on Mondays with races starting at 8:35 p.m. CEST / 7:35 p.m. BST / 2:35 p.m. EDT.

 

TEAM  Driver 1  Driver 2 
Red Bull Racing Esports  Dennis Jordan  Alex Siebel 
R8G Esports  Erhan Jajovski  Risto Kappet 
Burst Esport  Jernej Simoncic  Michi Hoyer 
Jean Alesi Esports Academy  Jordy Zwiers  Kasper Stoltze 
Rocket Simsport  Jan von der Heyde  Daniel Kiss 
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team  Bono Huis  Marko Pejic 
Team Fordzilla  Nuno Pinto  Gianmarco Fiduci 
Varga Sim Racing  Jiri Toman  Marcell Csincsik 
BS+COMPETITION  Muhammed Patel  Alen Terzic 
Williams Esports  Petar Brljak  Martin Stefanko 
Team Redline  Jeffrey Rietveld  Kevin Siggy 
Musto GD e-Sports  Manuel Biancolilla  Giordano Valeriano 
Wolves GR esports  Adam Maguire  Liam de Waal 

2021 Formula Pro Series, Season 1, Calendar

19th July 2021: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps
2nd August 2021: Silverstone
16th August 2021: Nürburgring Grand Prix
30th August 2021: Indianapolis Road Course
13th September 2021: Zandvoort
27th September 2021: Monza

2021 Formula Pro Series, Season 1, Race Format

18:00 CEST – 20:10 CEST – Practice
20:10 CEST – 20:30 CEST – Qualifying (Max 6 laps including in and out laps, parc ferme rules)
20:30 CEST – 20:35 CEST – Warmup
20:35 CEST – 21:40 CEST – Race (60-minute race, formation lap, standing start, mandatory in-race tyre change)

IndyCar video game proves visionary Penske is ideal series owner

IndyCar video game proves visionary Penske is ideal series owner
rFactor 2 Formula Pro Series esports entry list revealed
Esports Esports

rFactor 2 Formula Pro Series esports entry list revealed

IndyCar video game proves visionary Penske is ideal series owner
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar video game proves visionary Penske is ideal series owner

Motorsport Games signs agreement to bring official IndyCar game to market
Video Inside
General General

Motorsport Games signs agreement to bring official IndyCar game to market

First teaser images unveiled for next NASCAR game
Video Inside
Esports Esports

First teaser images unveiled for next NASCAR game

