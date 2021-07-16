Tickets Subscribe
Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions
WEC / Monza Practice report

Monza WEC: Toyota fastest in opening practice

By:
News Editor

Toyota's pair of Le Mans Hypercars locked out the top two positions in opening practice for this weekend's Monza FIA World Endurance Championship round.

Monza WEC: Toyota fastest in opening practice

Jose Maria Lopez set what proved to be the fastest time of 1m38.401s early on in the one hour, 45 minute session at the wheel of the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

That was enough to edge out the sister #8 car of Brendon Hartley by 0.134s.

What was originally planned to be a 90-minute session, the WEC's first official running at the track since the 2017 Prologue pre-season test, was extended by 15 minutes owing to a red flag at the 33-minute mark, caused by the Roberto Lacorte suffering a crash in the Cetilar Racing Ferrari.

After action resumed, the Signatech-run Alpine A480-Gibson set its fastest time of 1m38.553s in the hands of Nicolas Lapierre to move up to third ahead of the two Glickenhaus 007 LMHs.

Both Glickenhaus cars were within seven tenths of the pace, with Romain Dumas setting the American marque's fastest time of 1m39.042s aboard the #709 car inside the first 10 minutes of the session - briefly going fastest overall before both Toyotas improved.

Olivier Pla set the quickest time in the #708 Glickenhaus, just four hundredths behind Dumas.

United Autosports led the way in the LMP2 class, with the returning Filipe Albuquerque - absent from the previous round at Portimao owing to an IMSA clash - going fastest on a 1m39.373s in the team's #22 Oreca 07-Gibson.

That was a little under half a second up on the time set by Nyck de Vries for Racing Team Nederland, which has lost two of its regular drivers, Job van Uitert and Giedo van der Garde, for this weekend due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Ben Hanley put DragonSpeed third-fastest, another two tenths back, ahead of the fourth-placed WRT car and the two JOTA entries.

Risi Competizione was 10th-fastest in its first session running its new Oreca, with Oliver Jarvis setting the team's best time of 1m40.996s to go 10th-fastest in the 12-car class.

Ferrari led the way in GTE Pro as its two AF Corse-run factory entries beat the two works Porsches.

Daniel Serra led in the #52 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo on a 1m46.329s, nearly four tenths up on the #51 entry of James Calado, while Neel Jani was third-fastest in the #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19.

Porsche did however set the pace in GTE Am thanks to a last-ditch effort of 1m47.194s by Riccardo Pera in the #56 Project 1 car, knocking ex-Formula 1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella in the #54 AF Corse Ferrari off the top of the times.

Session results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'38.401  
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'38.535 0.134
3 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'38.553 0.152
4 709 France Romain Dumas
France Franck Mailleux
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'39.042 0.641
5 708 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Olivier Pla 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'39.085 0.684
6 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.373 0.972
7 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.837 1.436
8 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.075 1.674
9 31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.101 1.700
10 28 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.148 1.747
11 70 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.277 1.876
12 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.400 1.999
13 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.669 2.268
14 1 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.911 2.510
15 82 Ireland Ryan Cullen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.996 2.595
16 20 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Dennis Andersen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'41.093 2.692
17 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
Slovakia Matej Konopka 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 1'43.191 4.790
18 52 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'46.329 7.928
19 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'46.700 8.299
20 92 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'46.895 8.494
21 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'46.983 8.582
22 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.194 8.793
23 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.388 8.987
24 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.479 9.078
25 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'47.599 9.198
26 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.640 9.239
27 71 Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.700 9.299
28 33 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'47.754 9.353
29 88 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Germany Marco Seefried
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.962 9.561
30 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.985 9.584
31 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.048 9.647
32 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'48.238 9.837
33 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.310 9.909
34 388 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.665 10.264
35 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'48.700 10.299
36 61 Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
France Simon Mann
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.834 10.433
37 46 Norway Dennis Olsen
Norway Anders Buchardt
United States Maxwell Root 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'49.682 11.281
View full results
