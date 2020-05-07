Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

More scientific approach required for sims, says Norris

shares
comments
More scientific approach required for sims, says Norris
By:
May 7, 2020, 3:44 PM

Lando Norris says the way in which sim racing has become "more and more scientific" prompted him to start working with his 2019 McLaren Formula 1 engineer.

McLaren driver Norris has been prolific in sim racing while real-world motorsport remains on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking part in numerous events.

Norris made his debut in IndyCar's official iRacing series last month in an event at the Circuit of The Americas, where he took victory from pole position against a field of IndyCar regulars.

In preparation for the event, Norris linked up with his former McLaren F1 engineer, Andrew Jarvis, who is now part of McLaren's IndyCar programme in the United States.

The 2020 F1 sophomore explained the greater level of detail in sim racing made it important to function as a proper race team with its preparations for the IndyCar event. 

"I think the IndyCar race that we just competed in was probably the most involved I've been in terms of working on my driving," Norris said in an interview on Sky Sports.

"I guess bringing Jarv into it, and a few of the McLaren guys - I've been working with the McLaren Arrow SP team, working with Pato [O'Ward], with Ollie [Askew], with Robbie [Wickens].

"Being able to look at the data in-depth and actually having my F1 engineer from last year going through things, understanding how to really work on different areas [helped].

"A lot of the things I was doing and my characteristics on the actual race track, I was actually replicating on the simulator, some are good, some are bad, but it's very good in terms of being able to work on those things."

Norris said the advances in sim racing meant it was possible to make proper improvements by analysing data much as he would on the real-world circuit.

"It's getting more and more scientific, getting more data involved, and the programmes are getting better and better," Norris said.

"It's not there and it's not real, for sure, and it's still a simulation at the end of the day.

"But you're still able to look at things in a lot of depth, look at a lot of traces on the data, build set-up and improve driving from everything.

"So it's still very interactive to work with."

Related video

Next article
Wildcard Burcher surprises on ARG debut

Previous article

Wildcard Burcher surprises on ARG debut
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Drivers Lando Norris
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island

ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island

7 May - 7 May
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Wed 6 May
Thu 7 May
07:00
00:00

Trending

1
Formula 1

New Asian team still targeting F1 2022 entry

2
Formula 1

Monaco 1989: Brabham’s final fling and Brundle’s heartache

50m
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals massive drop in 2020 income

2h
4
Le Mans

Remembering Hulkenberg's underdog victory at Le Mans

1h
5
Formula 1

"No egos" led to Mercedes-inspired car - Racing Point

Latest videos

Should Esports Incidents Be Taken As Seriously As Real Racing? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke 52:13
Esports

Should Esports Incidents Be Taken As Seriously As Real Racing? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke

NASCAR Heat 5 Official Trailer 00:46
Esports

NASCAR Heat 5 Official Trailer

Lando Norris talks about his pit lane road block 01:20
Esports

Lando Norris talks about his pit lane road block

Round 5 - Spa-Francorchamps Race 3 Highlights 01:37
Esports

Round 5 - Spa-Francorchamps Race 3 Highlights

BP Supercars All Stars Eseries: Round 5 - Spa-Francorchamps Race 2 Highlights 01:35
Esports

BP Supercars All Stars Eseries: Round 5 - Spa-Francorchamps Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

More scientific approach required for sims, says Norris
eSpt

More scientific approach required for sims, says Norris

Wildcard Burcher surprises on ARG debut
eSpt

Wildcard Burcher surprises on ARG debut

Football star Aguero joins Virtual GP line-up
eSpt

Football star Aguero joins Virtual GP line-up

Best of the banter – Supercars at Spa-Francorchamps
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars at Spa-Francorchamps

Supercars explains delayed van Gisbergen penalty
eSpt

Supercars explains delayed van Gisbergen penalty

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.