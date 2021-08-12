NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October

The new officially licenced game features a combination of the Unreal Engine and rFactor 2 handling models for the next generation of NASCAR racing. The game aims to deliver an authentic driving experience with what MSG says will be “immersive gameplay, dynamic AI, and stunning visuals.”

The physics will feature track-specific aero and horsepower packages, representing each venue on the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. While the handling sounds grounded in reality, in theory, a suite of assists will allow for newer or casual gamers to enjoy the racing action.

A lot of the promised immersion will likely come in the game’s Career Mode as it will provide players with a driver-focused progression model. The career will set clear goals and structures en route to ultimately becoming a NASCAR Champion. On paper, it sounds to be more in-depth than the existing NASCAR HEAT games.

40-player online races will be back, with a playlist party matchmaking system. There will be two different playlists to hop into where racers will be able to vote for the next track to race in the playlist.

The “Shake and Bake” multiplayer hopper features intermediate and superspeedway tracks. The “Bump and Run” hopper will take lobbies to short tracks and road courses. Partying up is an option to bring friends along the way, more information about which will be arriving at a later date.

The new game aims to offer realistic race day representations with heightened attention to detail. The pre-race buildup and the post-race review are aiming for broadcast-level quality and a brand-new Paint Booth offers “unparalleled levels of customization to create NASCAR paint schemes, complete with an iconic race number.”

Unlike previous NASCAR HEAT titles, this game solely focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series. The rosters include official NASCAR Cup teams, drivers, and racetracks from the 2021 season.

Tracks such as the new Bristol Dirt Track, the Daytona Road Course and the Indianapolis Road Course are in the game, but originally scheduled 2021 track Auto Club Speedway is not, nor is the historic Indianapolis Oval.

All the Cup drivers have been face-scanned for realistic representation. Alex Hayden from Motor Racing Network will provide commentary throughout the gaming experience. Freddie Kraft, spotter for Bubba Wallace, will serve as your spotter throughout the game, plus there will be an interactive crew chief. TV-style replays with trackside, on-car and aerial cameras feature as well.

The soundtrack behind the game will feature a well-known lineup of musical talent, including artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Imagine Dragons, Aerosmith and Luke Combs.

“Motorsport Games is thrilled to offer our most true-to-life simulation of NASCAR to date with NASCAR 21: Ignition,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games.

“Our partners at Motorsports Games have dedicated an incredible amount of talent and resources towards completely redeveloping the game and delivering a product that our fans will be excited to play,” said Nick Rend, Managing Director, Gaming and Esports at NASCAR.

NASCAR Hall Of Fame driver Bill Elliott will be the cover driver of the Champions Edition. Elliott is included as a playable character with his own unique paint schemes in this version. Three other NASCAR legends will also be available via the Season Pass.

The Standard edition features Bill’s son, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott, racing alongside friendly competitors Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney, on the cover art.

The Standard Edition’s recommended prices are $59.99/€59.99/£49.99 with the Season Pass available for an extra $29.99/€29.99/£24.99. The Champions Edition will come with the Season Pass and will retail at $89.99/€89.99/£79.99. Monthly DLC on its own will cost $14.99/€14.99/£12.99.

Pre-orders are open as of today and either edition can be purchased for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One or on PC via Steam. Next-gen gamers have no fear, there will be a free upgrade path for native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions post-launch. We do not know when this will arrive, however.

Those who pre-order will get access to the game two days before the full release on 26th October.