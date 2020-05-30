Motorsport and Esports stars ready to take on Le Mans 24 Virtual

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Race in
03 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Esports / Preview

Motorsport and Esports stars ready to take on Le Mans 24 Virtual

shares
comments
Motorsport and Esports stars ready to take on Le Mans 24 Virtual
May 30, 2020, 10:03 AM

The entry list has today been revealed for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, to be held on 13/14th June, and it shows that the lure of motorsport’s greatest endurance race is very real…even if the race is to be held in the virtual world on this occasion.

The joint venture between the ACO, FIA WEC and Motorsport Games has attracted an all-star roster of driversbringing together endurance racing’s top manufacturers and teams and the world’s best esport squads.  

The aim is not to replicate the entry list for the 2020 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, round 7 of the FIA World Endurance Championship now taking place on 19/20th September, but to shine a spotlight on the sportscar classic and to provide 24-hours of top entertainment for competitors and fans around the world during this period of track inactivity due to coronavirus. The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will be run on the rFactor 2 simulation platform, provided by Studio 397. 

Among the entries are Formula 1’s Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Antonio Giovanazzi plus former World Champions Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button. They will be racing alongside Indy 500 winners Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud, stars from F2 such as Jack Aitken and Louis Deletraz, an all-female line up representing Richard Mille and the FIA’s Women in Motorsport programme plus W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick in another entry.  Endurance racing’s elite from manufacturers Aston Martin, Corvette, Ferrari, Porsche and Toyota include Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, José María López, André Lotterer, Neel Jani, Nick Tandy, Miguel Molina, Darren Turner and Jan Magnussen plus so many more champions and legends from leading private teams across the LMP and GTE categories.   

Add in names such as Barrichello, FisichellaFittipaldi, Massa, Panis, RosenqvistVandoorne and Vergne plus world-renowned esport stars such as Greger Huttu, Rudy Van Buren, David Tonizza, Joshua Rogers and Jimmy Broadbent and there is a true feast of entertainment ahead both on and off track! 

More details will be revealed next week about the different car liveries, plus how you can follow the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual on TV, online and on social media channels around the world.  

All information on the event can also be found on 24virtual.lemansesports.com 

Next article
Leclerc, Giovinazzi to race Ferrari in Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours

Previous article

Leclerc, Giovinazzi to race Ferrari in Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours

