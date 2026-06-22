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Results
NASCAR Cup San Diego

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup in San Diego

Corey Heim became the 209th different driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, leading a 23XI Racing 1-2 finish

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
23XI Racing celebrates Corey Heim win

23XI Racing celebrates Corey Heim win

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Making his 13th career NASCAR Cup start, Corey Heim took the lead from Tyler Reddick in the closing laps and became the sport's newest first-time winner. While he is going full-time in 2027, he is currently part-time in the Cup Series, driving a fourth open entry for 23XI Racing.

He won the race by 10.3 seconds, followed by teammate Bubba Wallace in second, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson in third.

29 cars finished on the lead lap, and there were six DNFs, including pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen, who was eliminated in a Lap 32 restart pileup.

The race featured seven cautions, and 20 lead changes between 13 different drivers. Ryan Blaney won Stage 1, while Ryan Preece won Stage 2 in the strategy-driven race.

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NASCAR Cup San Diego race results

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1
C. Heim23XI Racing
 67 Toyota 75

3:36'49.275

   6  
2 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 75

+10.365

3:36'59.640

 10.365 10 35
3 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 75

+10.689

3:36'59.964

 0.324 7 42
4 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 75

+17.114

3:37'06.389

 6.425 7 33
5 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 75

+17.623

3:37'06.898

 0.509 8 45
6 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 75

+17.880

3:37'07.155

 0.257 7 39
7 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 75

+18.431

3:37'07.706

 0.551 7 33
8 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota 75

+19.236

3:37'08.511

 0.805 6 38
9 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 75

+19.556

3:37'08.831

 0.320 8 44
10 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 75

+24.135

3:37'13.410

 4.579 7 27
11 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford 75

+26.079

3:37'15.354

 1.944 7 45
12 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 75

+27.364

3:37'16.639

 1.285 8 25
13 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 75

+29.151

3:37'18.426

 1.787 9 28
14 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 75

+29.920

3:37'19.195

 0.769 7 23
15 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 75

+32.243

3:37'21.518

 2.323 8 29
16 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 75

+32.924

3:37'22.199

 0.681 7 21
17 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 75

+34.521

3:37'23.796

 1.597 7 20
18 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 75

+37.607

3:37'26.882

 3.086 7 23
19 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 75

+39.224

3:37'28.499

 1.617 6 27
20 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 75

+43.624

3:37'32.899

 4.400 8 17
21 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 75

+45.737

3:37'35.012

 2.113 8 23
22 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 75

+46.411

3:37'35.686

 0.674 9 15
23 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 75

+50.422

3:37'39.697

 4.011 8 14
24 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 75

+54.229

3:37'43.504

 3.807 7 13
25 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 75

+1'11.907

3:38'01.182

 17.678 9 12
26 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 75

+1'16.327

3:38'05.602

 4.420 8 11
27 K. MagnussenTrackHouse Racing 91 Chevrolet 75

+1'18.006

3:38'07.281

 1.679 7 11
28 J. JohnsonLegacy Motor Club 84 Toyota 75

+1'39.930

3:38'29.205

 21.924 10 9
29
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 75

+1'54.299

3:38'43.574

 14.369 9 8
30 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 74

+1 Lap

3:38'06.433

 1 Lap 9 7
31 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 72

+3 Laps

3:37'47.841

 2 Laps 8 6
32 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 68

+7 Laps

3:37'53.370

 4 Laps 9 6
33 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 59

+16 Laps

2:54'19.288

 9 Laps 8 4
34 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 59

+16 Laps

3:39'01.101

 44'41.813 13 3
35 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford 37

+38 Laps

1:53'11.104

 22 Laps 6 2
36 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 31

+44 Laps

1:32'31.764

 6 Laps 4  
37
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 31

+44 Laps

1:32'31.799

 0.035 15 3
38 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 31

+44 Laps

1:32'31.826

 0.027 15 1
39 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 28

+47 Laps

1:21'48.499

 3 Laps 4 1

 

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