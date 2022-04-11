Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / GT4 test up for grabs in 2022 Alpine Esports Series
Esports News

Lamborghini launches first esports team

Following Lamborghini’s first esports competition, The Real Race which started in 2020, the Sant’Agata-based supercar manufacturer has created its first virtual racing team.

By:
, Senior Editor, Traxion.GG
Lamborghini launches first esports team
Listen to this article

Consisting of three drivers – Jordan Sherratt, Gianfranco Giglioli and Giorgio Simonini – the Automobili Lamborghini Esports Team will focus initially on the SRO-organised GT World Challenge Esports Championships using Assetto Corsa Competizione.

 

Sherratt dominated the EMEA region of last season’s The Real Race competition, but before his virtual career finished fifth in the 2017 Formula 4 United States Championship.

“To become the official driver, that’s pretty much my goal. I’ve always worked towards that, even in the real world. Trying to get that in the virtual world is something, maybe it could bring something in motorsport,” explained the South African driver to Traxion.GG in December.

 

Giglioli meanwhile finished fifth in the 2020 edition of The Real Race and Simonini won the Sim Grid World Cup in 2020.

The team will compete in the five-round GT World Challenge Esports Sprint Series Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports Endurance Championship. Sherratt and Giglioli will compete in the Sprint series, finishing 11th and 15th in the first round recently, and they will be joined by Simonini for the five endurance races.

 

“After several decades of development in the industry, simulated racing is getting closer and closer to its real-life counterpart and now has nothing to envy from professional motorsport,” highlighted Giorgio Sanna, Automobili Lamborghini’s Head of Motorsport.

“Sim racing is an additional tool for us to develop some of the fundamental aspects of real racing, such as car setups and software applications that will play an important role in the future of our brand.”

The third edition of Lamborghini’s The Real Race competition will follow later this year, with details to be announced.

shares
comments
GT4 test up for grabs in 2022 Alpine Esports Series
Previous article

GT4 test up for grabs in 2022 Alpine Esports Series
Load comments
More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
GT4 test up for grabs in 2022 Alpine Esports Series
Esports

GT4 test up for grabs in 2022 Alpine Esports Series

Formula E: Accelerate esports competition offers real-world test
Esports

Formula E: Accelerate esports competition offers real-world test

Hands-on with the MotoGP 22 game: Returning legends shine through
Esports

Hands-on with the MotoGP 22 game: Returning legends shine through

Latest news

Lamborghini launches first esports team
Esports Esports

Lamborghini launches first esports team

GT4 test up for grabs in 2022 Alpine Esports Series
Esports Esports

GT4 test up for grabs in 2022 Alpine Esports Series

Jajovski dominates as Bánki takes ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship lead
Esports Esports

Jajovski dominates as Bánki takes ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship lead

Formula E: Accelerate esports competition offers real-world test
Esports Esports

Formula E: Accelerate esports competition offers real-world test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.