Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 drivers admit loss of DRS zone hurt overtaking in Australian GP Next / Wolff says Masi had become a "liability" for F1
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues

Max Verstappen says there is no "clear fix" for Red Bull's early Formula 1 struggles in 2022 after retiring for the second time in three races in Australia on Sunday.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Andrew van Leeuwen
Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues
Listen to this article

Verstappen was forced out of the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday with 20 laps remaining due to a fuel system issue, costing him a likely second-place finish.

Verstappen also failed to finish the season opener in Bahrain last month due to a separate fuel pump problem, causing him to lose significant ground in the early title battle.

The Dutchman lies sixth in the standings with 25 points – all picked up with victory in Saudi Arabia - and is 46 points off runaway drivers' championship leader Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen called the issues "unacceptable" after the race, and later explained to the written media in Melbourne that Red Bull had a "lot of things to work on".

"First I'll go home, I'll talk to the team also when I'm back at home," Verstappen said.

"We'll try and forget today and wake up tomorrow and focus again on the coming races.

"But also, it doesn't look like there's a clear fix. So we need to work hard to try and improve our reliability."

Verstappen had managed to battle Leclerc closely in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but struggled to put up any kind of fight to the Ferrari driver through the Australia weekend.

Leclerc took pole position by almost three tenths of a second on Saturday at Albert Park, and controlled proceedings at the front despite two safety car restarts. He ultimately finished the race 20 seconds clear of Sergio Perez, who picked up second place for Red Bull after Verstappen's DNF.

Verstappen explained that he had struggled throughout the weekend with the balance on his Red Bull RB18 car, making it hard to get close to Leclerc.

"Balance wise, I'm struggling so much, it's really hit and miss," Verstappen said.

Before his retirement Max Verstappen was powerless against Ferrari's Charles Leclerc

Before his retirement Max Verstappen was powerless against Ferrari's Charles Leclerc

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"And in the race we had terrible tyre deg. So you can see we're definitely not in the right window.

"I mean, it's still a second place. But if you want to fight for the title, we need to be ahead of Ferrari, and they are definitely on top of a lot of things much better than us."

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner said after the race the team was "definitely out of the window" to battle Ferrari, putting the balance issues down to misjudging the track conditions and the tyre demands.

"What we saw on Friday was we thought the race was going to be rear limited," Horner said.

Read Also:

"We could see quite a lot of graining on rear tyres, and I think a combination of perhaps a surface rubbering in and particularly the temperature today, it then was almost an inverse problem and having tried to counter the issues that we expected from Friday, we ended up with a car that was very front limited.

"That is why I believe we were out of the balance window with the cars. So that's why we had a lot of graining, particularly on the medium tyre.

"On the hard tyre, it was actually not too bad. We never got to see Max's ultimate pace."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 drivers admit loss of DRS zone hurt overtaking in Australian GP
Previous article

F1 drivers admit loss of DRS zone hurt overtaking in Australian GP
Next article

Wolff says Masi had become a "liability" for F1

Wolff says Masi had become a "liability" for F1
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell: F1 pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez Australian GP
Formula 1

Russell: F1 pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez

Verstappen F1 fuel system issue "totally separate" to Bahrain problem Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen F1 fuel system issue "totally separate" to Bahrain problem

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: F1 must speed up "turtle" Aston Martin safety car Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 must speed up "turtle" Aston Martin safety car

Verstappen: Red Bull's F1 reliability issues "unacceptable" Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull's F1 reliability issues "unacceptable"

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull F1 veteran Rocquelin moves to junior programme role
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 veteran Rocquelin moves to junior programme role

Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM
Formula 1

Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix

Stroll says he 'doesn't get' Australian GP F1 weaving penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll says he 'doesn't get' Australian GP F1 weaving penalty

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
6 h
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
8 h
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Prime

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.