Previous
Esports / Race report

Josh Berry cruises to Saturday Night Thunder eNASCAR win

shares
comments
Josh Berry cruises to Saturday Night Thunder eNASCAR win
By:
Apr 19, 2020, 2:21 AM

Late model star Josh Berry took home a dominating victory in the second edition of the Saturday Night Thunder virtual racing series.

Berry, who competes in Late Models for JR Motorsports, grabbed the lead from Anthony Alfredo with 14 of 125 laps remaining and held off Ty Majeski for the win at virtual Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Berry, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet, ended up leading 106 laps and was not seriously challenged at the finish.

“It was a good race. I felt like I was pretty good. You know me and Ty were pretty close so I just kind of felt like it would come down to whoever lost track position,” Berry said. “On the one late restart where a couple guys took two (new tires), Ty was in the wrong lane and lost a bunch of track position. That was probably the difference for me.

“I did lack a little bit of short-run speed compared to Ty but I was able to get out front and kind of run my own line. I think me and him we were really close but we just ran different lines. Richmond has always been a really good track for me which is why I really wanted to be a part of this tonight.”

 

Berry, 29, made his first Xfinity Series start at Richmond for JR Motorsports in 2015 and came away with an impressive seventh-place finish.

Berry had one Late Model start in the CARS Tour this season before racing was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished fourth at Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, N.C., on March 7.

Chase Cabre finished third, Ty Gibbs was fourth and pole-winner Landon Cassill completed the top-five.

Cassill won the first 10-lap heat race, Majeski won the second and Berry won the third. Justin Allgaier won the first of two 15-lap last chance qualifier races while Ruben Garcia Jr. won the second.

Top 10 finishers

1. Josh Berry

2. Ty Majeski

3. Chase Cabre

4. Ty Gibbs

5. Landon Cassill

6. Will Rodgers

7. Anthony Alfredo

8. Kaz Grala

9. Logan Seavey

10. Bayley Currey

Series NASCAR XFINITY , Esports
Drivers Josh Berry
Author Jim Utter

