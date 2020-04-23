Grosjean sets up own sim racing team

Haas driver Grosjean has established the R8G Sim Racing Team, which will "will compete across various platforms and is determined to become a major force in online racing", and is set to announce its full driver line-up later this month.

"Launching my own sim racing team is a proud moment because I'm passionate about motorsport, innovation and embracing new challenges," Grosjean said.

"I think the team structure we have created is unique and will be instrumental in helping us to achieve the ambitious targets we have set."

Grosjean said he hoped the team would help to give drivers the opportunity to make the step from sim racing to getting on the real-world track in the future.

"We've all seen the driver talent that is emerging from sim racing and it's impressive," Grosjean said.

"Our goal is to reward and try to develop those drivers that have the potential to race for real. That's an exciting prospect for everyone involved with the R8G Sim Racing Team."

Grosjean is working with a number of his personal and Haas team partners on the project, including Richard Mille and MindMaze.

The team is also working closely with Triple A e-Sports, which has already enjoyed success in a number of Esports events in recent weeks with drivers including DTM racer Daniel Juncadella.

Grosjean is the latest F1 driver to enter the world of Esports, following the likes of Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Alexander Albon, Antonio Giovinazzi, Nicholas Latifi and Carlos Sainz.

Over one-third of the F1 grid took part in the latest Virtual Grand Prix event, held in place of the Chinese Grand Prix last weekend, with participation numbers rising each weekend.

Grosjean is yet to join any of the F1 Esports events himself, but took delivery of a sim set-up earlier this month.

The next official F1 Esports event is set to take place on May 3, in lieu of the postponed Dutch Grand Prix.

