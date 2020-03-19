Top events
Previous
Gaming / Breaking news

Fox Sports to broadcast first eNASCAR Pro Invitational

Fox Sports to broadcast first eNASCAR Pro Invitational
By:
Mar 19, 2020

Fox Sports will broadcast Sunday’s first ever eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series event which will include participation from numerous NASCAR drivers past and present.

The 100-lap event will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (and the Fox Sports app) beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

NASCAR on Fox’s broadcast team of Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds will call the action during the 90-minute eSports event, which will be held at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR’s three national series were originally scheduled to compete this weekend at Homestead before the sanctioning body postponed all its races through May 3 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak throughout the United States.

Read Also:

“This is a unique opportunity to offer competitive and entertaining racing to our viewers as we all work through these challenging times together,” said Brad Zager, Fox Sports’ Executive Producer, EVP/Head of Production & Operations.

“We are following CDC guidelines to maintain a safe work environment, as the well-being of all those involved is paramount. We value our relationships across the NASCAR community and appreciate all of the effort that it took in bringing this project to life.”

Among the NASCAR personalities who have agreed to participate include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte, reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, Team Penske drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, 2020 Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell.

Additional drivers on the entry list include Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, William Byron, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Timmy Hill, Michael McDowell, John-Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Preece, Garrett Smithley, Erik Jones, Ross Chastain, Parker Kligerman, Landon Cassill, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The 35-car lineup will also include drivers from both the Xfinity and Trucks series.

Bowyer, who expanded his role with Fox Sports earlier this year, will serve as the in-car analyst, competing in a simulator in the Fox studio in Charlotte, N.C.

Read Also:

