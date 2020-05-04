F3, TCR double for next ARG eSport Cup round

Until now the virtual series has moved between the two cars week-to-week, as a nod to its flagship real-world categories TCR Australia and S5000.

This week, however, it's opted for a change. Having initially planned to use the F3 car on the Phillip Island layout, a suggestion from three-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander has seen the TCR car added to the mix as well.

There will now be a 15-minute qualifying session and a 25-minute race in the Audi RS 3, followed by the same again in the open-wheeler.

Both races will count for full championship points.

“This will be a real test for all of the drivers, even the guys that we are regularly seeing up the front,” Tander said.

“I’ve enjoyed the F3 races, and they will be awesome to drive around Phillip Island, but I reckon that the Audi cars have provided a more entertainment for the fans," explained Tander.

"This will offer the best of both worlds.

“Having the two different cars on the one night is a real point of difference for the ARG series and I believe it will offer some mixed results and some interesting racing.

“And Phillip Island makes the most sense for this. It’s one of our local tracks so almost everyone in our races will know this track really well.

"As long as I don’t get taken out like I did last week, I think it will be one of the best nights of racing that we’ve seen so far!”

V8 Touring Car regular Harley Haber leads the series over Trans-Am driver Nathan Herne and TCR Australia race winner Dylan O'Keeffe.

Round 6 of the ARG eSport Cup will kick off at 8pm AEST Thursday, with all of the action streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

