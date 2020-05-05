Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Work begins on $16 million Sydney lights

shares
comments
Work begins on $16 million Sydney lights
By:
May 5, 2020, 3:40 AM

The first of 132 permanent light towers has been installed at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a $16.4 million lighting project.

SMP will become the first permanent circuit in Australia with a full permanent lighting system, the works forming a crucial component of a state government-backed $33 million upgrade to the venue.

The lighting system, consisting of 132 towers of LED lamps, is worth more than $16 million on its own.

It will provide a minimum of 800LUX on the main straight and 400LUX on all other parts of the circuit.

The system is the result of a joint project between the Australian Racing Drivers' Club, which operates SMP, and Supercars, which will use the facility for night racing from this year onwards.

“Sydney Motorsport Park is one of the busiest tracks not just in Australia, but in the world,” said ARDC CEO Glenn Matthews.

“We enjoy an occupancy rate of around 96 per cent, and that was one of the reasons the [New South Wales] government was happy to support us in providing funding for the permanent lighting project.

“Lighting allows us to fit even more events into our calendar; not only enabling motorsport fans and enthusiasts, competitors and manufacturers more access to our world-class facility, but also opening doors for substantial opportunities to further grow the Western Sydney night economy.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer added: "I think it's important to acknowledge that there's not a lot of high-class, world-class motorsport facilities left in Australia.

"It's great we have a flagship facility like this that can run 24/7 now. As we have less race tracks, the ability to run 24/7 is really important. For motorsport, for Supercars, for everybody this is a great facility.

"Hopefully we can keep more tracks like this going across Australia."

Supercars ran under temporary lights at SMP back in 2018, the circuit then dropping off the calendar last season as part of plans to return when this permanent system was installed.

This year's race was set to take place on the last weekend in August, although that could change as Supercars re-shuffles its 2020 schedule due to the impacts of COVID-19.

There has even been rumours of multiple rounds at SMP, given it sits between the two major hubs for teams – Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

According to Seamer, night racing has the potential to play its role in the re-scheduling, particularly as all major sporting codes eye a busy second half of the year.

"Night racing for us gives us greater flexibility with our scheduling," he said.

"That's why a facility like this is so interesting for us, because we can run at different times of day or different times of night to get clear air for our broadcast to reach new fans and get away with some conflicts from other sports."

More information on the new-look 2020 Supercars schedule is expected in mid-May.

Related video

Next article
First celebrities locked in for Supercars race

Previous article

First celebrities locked in for Supercars race
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Winton

Winton

5 Jun - 7 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Button, Alonso, Johnson may all race third McLaren SP IndyCar

2
NASCAR Cup

The challenges of NASCAR's plan to 'show up and you race'

3
Formula 1

Banned: Why Renault's mass damper was outlawed

4
Formula 1

Renault staff worked at Red Bull in "unthinkable" scenario

5
Supercars

Supercars facing free-to-air TV struggle – reports

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

Work begins on $16 million Sydney lights
VASC

Work begins on $16 million Sydney lights

First celebrities locked in for Supercars race
eSpt

First celebrities locked in for Supercars race

Norris to make Supercars Eseries wildcard start
eSpt

Norris to make Supercars Eseries wildcard start

Supercars in dialogue with embattled backer
VASC

Supercars in dialogue with embattled backer

Supercars facing free-to-air TV struggle – reports
VASC

Supercars facing free-to-air TV struggle – reports

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.