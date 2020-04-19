Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

Leclerc beats Albon to win F1 Virtual Chinese GP

shares
comments
Leclerc beats Albon to win F1 Virtual Chinese GP
By:
Apr 19, 2020, 7:06 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc beat Red Bull’s Alexander Albon to win the Virtual Chinese Grand Prix, his second successive win in the series.

Leclerc dominated on his series debut last time out at the virtual Albert Park circuit, however, he faced much tougher opposition during the Chinese GP replacement event which featured seven F1 drivers.

Leclerc took pole ahead of Williams F1 driver George Russell, who was furious to receive a five-place grid drop for illegal blocking in qualifying.

This promoted Albon to the front row alongside Leclerc. Albon was able to undercut Leclerc for the race lead during the one mandatory pitstop in the 28-lap race on Codemasters’ F1 2019.

Albon did everything he could to keep Leclerc behind, with his Red Bull team-mate, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, even assisting him at one point in holding Leclerc up.

Even with Albon’s best tactics, Leclerc retook the lead on the 11th lap and was able to build a small buffer to Albon which he maintained until the chequered flag.

Second place marked Albon’s first podium in the series, with ex-Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne triumphing on the road in a race-long battle with Bahrain Virtual GP winner Guanyu Zhou for third place.

However, a five-second penalty for track limits abuse for Vandoorne handed Renault junior Zhou third place at his virtual home race.

Vandoorne’s penalty also promoted Russell into fourth place. Another ex-F1 driver, Vandoorne’s Mercedes team-mate Esteban Gutierrez finished in sixth ahead of Formula 2 racer Louis Deletraz.

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson was the leading driver on the alternative strategy in eighth place on his series debut. Russell’s 2020 rookie Nicholas Latifi took ninth after Virtual GP newcomer Carlos Sainz Jr. was another to pick-up a corner-cutting penalty and dropped to 10th. 

Two-time F1 Esports champion Brendon Leigh took his first win in the series since 2018, in the supporting-F1 Esports Pro Exhibition race.

The next round of the Virtual GP series will replace the postponed Dutch Grand Prix, and the fans will vote to decide the track with Zandvoort not included in F1 2019.

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
William Byron wins second straight Pro Invitational race

Previous article

William Byron wins second straight Pro Invitational race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Esports
Author Josh Suttill

Esports Next session

ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen

ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen

16 Apr - 16 Apr

Trending

1
Esports

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers

2
Formula 1

The seven strangest Formula 1 sponsors

3
Formula 1

The best (and worst) looking F1 cars from 1995

4
Esports

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig

5
Formula 1

Who would have won 10-race championships in F1's hybrid era?

Latest videos

RX Esports Invitational - Barcelona Final 05:06
Esports
3h

RX Esports Invitational - Barcelona Final

RX Esports Invitational - Barcelona Q2 R1 01:09
Esports

RX Esports Invitational - Barcelona Q2 R1

RX Esports Invitational press conference 11:57
Esports

RX Esports Invitational press conference

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Van Gisbergen and Verstappen battle 00:48
Esports

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Van Gisbergen and Verstappen battle

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3 04:00:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3

Latest news

Leclerc beats Albon to win F1 Virtual Chinese GP
eSpt

Leclerc beats Albon to win F1 Virtual Chinese GP

William Byron wins second straight Pro Invitational race
NAS

William Byron wins second straight Pro Invitational race

Rally driver Adielsson beats top sim racers to win WRX Esports opener
eSpt

Rally driver Adielsson beats top sim racers to win WRX Esports opener

Watch: World RX Esports Invitational from Barcelona
eSpt

Watch: World RX Esports Invitational from Barcelona

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers
eSpt

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.