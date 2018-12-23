Sign in
Formula 1 / Top List

Top 50: Wildest F1 designs ever

Top 50: Wildest F1 designs ever
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
Dec 23, 2018, 3:47 PM

So what makes a wild Formula 1 design? Well, it can be a radical technical oddball, like using four-wheel drive or six wheels, or it can just look plain weird and out of proportion. It can feature crazy wings, an ugly nose, look like it's been drawn with a broken ruler, or 'boast' aerodynamics that have never seen a windtunnel! Here are our Top 50 cars, in no particular order...

March 2-4-0

March 2-4-0
1/50

Photo by: LAT Photographic

Arrows A2

Arrows A2
2/50

Photo by: LAT Images

McLaren MP4-29

McLaren MP4-29
3/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

Lotus 49B

Lotus 49B
4/50

Photo by: LAT Photographic

Ensign N179

Ensign N179
5/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

Arrows A22

Arrows A22
6/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

Alfa Romeo 179

Alfa Romeo 179
7/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Force India VJM07

Force India VJM07
8/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Caterham CT05

Caterham CT05
9/50

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

March 711

March 711
10/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Renault RS01

Renault RS01
11/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Lotus E22

Lotus E22
12/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lotus 88

Lotus 88
13/50

Photo by: Team Lotus

Brabham BT46

Brabham BT46
14/50

Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / LAT Images

Honda RA108

Honda RA108
15/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ligier JS5

Ligier JS5
16/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

Forti Corse FG01B

Forti Corse FG01B
17/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Williams FW26

Williams FW26
18/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

ATS HS1

ATS HS1
19/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

Eifelland 21

Eifelland 21
20/50

Photo by: LAT Images

McLaren MP4/10B

McLaren MP4/10B
21/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Toro Rosso STR9

Toro Rosso STR9
22/50

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

Brabham BT26

Brabham BT26
23/50

Photo by: LAT Photographic

Williams FW08B

Williams FW08B
24/50

Photo by: Dom Romney / LAT Images

Alfa Romeo 177

Alfa Romeo 177
25/50

Photo by: LAT Images

McLaren M26

McLaren M26
26/50

Photo by: LAT Photographic

Life L190

Life L190
27/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

Brabham BT34

Brabham BT34
28/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Renault R29

Renault R29
29/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ferguson P99 4WD

Ferguson P99 4WD
30/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Ferrari 312 B3

Ferrari 312 B3
31/50

Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Maki F101A

Maki F101A
32/50

Photo by: Dave Dyer

Ferrari F310

Ferrari F310
33/50

Photo by: LAT Images

March 751

March 751
34/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Osella FA1I

Osella FA1I
35/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Merzario A1

Merzario A1
36/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Brabham BT55

Brabham BT55
37/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Tyrrell 025

Tyrrell 025
38/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

Toleman TG183B

Toleman TG183B
39/50

Photo by: LAT Images

AGS JH22

AGS JH22
40/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Brabham BT42

Brabham BT42
41/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Zakspeed 861

Zakspeed 861
42/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Footwork FA12

Footwork FA12
43/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Ligier JS19

Ligier JS19
44/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Mercedes-Benz W196

Mercedes-Benz W196
45/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Lotus 56B gas turbine

Lotus 56B gas turbine
46/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Hesketh 308B

Hesketh 308B
47/50

Photo by: LAT Images

Cosworth 4WD

Cosworth 4WD
48/50

Photo by: David Phipps

BMW Sauber F1.09

BMW Sauber F1.09
49/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Tyrrell P34

Tyrrell P34
50/50

Photo by: LAT Images

