Top 50: Wildest F1 designs ever

So what makes a wild Formula 1 design? Well, it can be a radical technical oddball, like using four-wheel drive or six wheels, or it can just look plain weird and out of proportion. It can feature crazy wings, an ugly nose, look like it's been drawn with a broken ruler, or 'boast' aerodynamics that have never seen a windtunnel! Here are our Top 50 cars, in no particular order...
March 2-4-0
Arrows A2
McLaren MP4-29
Lotus 49B
Ensign N179
Arrows A22
Alfa Romeo 179
Force India VJM07
Caterham CT05
March 711
Renault RS01
Lotus E22
Lotus 88
Brabham BT46
Honda RA108
Ligier JS5
Forti Corse FG01B
Williams FW26
ATS HS1
Eifelland 21
McLaren MP4/10B
Toro Rosso STR9
Brabham BT26
Williams FW08B
Alfa Romeo 177
McLaren M26
Life L190
Brabham BT34
Renault R29
Ferguson P99 4WD
Ferrari 312 B3
Maki F101A
Ferrari F310
March 751
Osella FA1I
Merzario A1
Brabham BT55
Tyrrell 025
Toleman TG183B
AGS JH22
Brabham BT42
Zakspeed 861
Footwork FA12
Ligier JS19
Mercedes-Benz W196
Lotus 56B gas turbine
Hesketh 308B
Cosworth 4WD
BMW Sauber F1.09
Tyrrell P34
