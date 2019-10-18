Formula E
Formula E / Pre-Season Testing / Testing report

Wehrlein tops final morning of pre-season Formula E test

shares
comments
Wehrlein tops final morning of pre-season Formula E test
By:
Oct 18, 2019, 10:30 AM

Ex-Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein set the fastest time of 2019 Formula E pre-season testing so far to lead the way on the final morning at Valencia.

Mahindra Racing’s Wehrlein grabbed the top spot as the three-hour session entered its final 15 minutes, which were then cut short when BMW Andretti driver Alexander Sims crashed at the chicane on the start/finish straight.

Wehrlein’s 1m15.190s is 0.187s quicker than Robin Frijns’s best time from the second day of the test on Wednesday.

Dragon Racing driver Nico Muller trailed Wehrlein by just 0.008s in second place, with DS Techeetah’s Antonio Felix da Costa shuffled back to third after leading most of the running on Friday morning.

Maximilian Gunther finished fourth for BMW, ahead of Sebastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) – who also enjoyed a brief stint at the top of the times – and Sims, who damaged the right-front corner of his car in the session’s dying moments.

Sims hit the barriers at the exit of the tight right-left-right chicane on the Circuit Ricardo Tormo’s main straight and pulled over, which caused the only red flag of the morning and ended the session a few minutes early.

Mitch Evans was seventh ahead of reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne, initial Friday pacesetter Felipe Massa (Venturi) and Virgin’s Sam Bird.

Audi drivers Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi ended up just outside the top 10 in 11th and 12th.

New FE entrants Mercedes and Porsche had a quiet start to Friday, with Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries taking P15 and P20 for the former.

Porsche pair Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani were 16th and 22nd, as NIO’s Oliver Turvey and Ma Qing Hua brought up the rear of the field.

The test will conclude with a final three-hour session on Friday afternoon, which will start with another ‘test race’.

Vandoorne won the first ‘race’ on Wednesday.

Session results

Pos. # Driver  Team  Time  Gap  Laps 
1 94 Pascal Wehrlein Mahindra 1'15.190   38
2 7 Nico Muller Dragon 1'15.198 0.008 35
3 13 Antonio Felix da Costa
 DS Techeetah 1'15.293 0.103 39
4 28 Maximilian Gunther BMW 1'15.296 0.106 48
5 23 Sebastien Buemi Nissan 1'15.328 0.138 34
6 27 Alexander Sims BMW 1'15.359 0.169 39
7 20 Mitch Evans Jaguar 1'15.366 0.176 31
8 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 1'15.480 0.290 35
9 19 Felipe Massa Venturi 1'15.504 0.314 38
10 2 Sam Bird Virgin 1'15.576 0.386 38
11 66 Daniel Abt Audi 1'15.673 0.483 31
12 11 Lucas di Grassi Audi 1'15.675 0.485 30
13 6 Brendon Hartley Dragon 1'15.682 0.492 36
14 48 Edoardo Mortara Venturi 1'15.684 0.494 44
15 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes 1'15.736 0.546 39
16 36 Andre Lotterer Porsche 1'15.809 0.619 29
17 4 Robin Frijns Virgin 1'15.819 0.629 35
18 22 Oliver Rowland Nissan 1'15.867 0.677 26
19 51 James Calado Jaguar 1'15.880 0.690 46
20 17 Nyck de Vries Mercedes 1'15.916 0.726 54
21 64 Jerome d'Ambrosio Mahindra 1'16.082 0.892 32
22 18 Neel Jani Porsche 1'16.158 0.968 34
23 3 Oliver Turvey NIO 1'16.610 1.420 32
24 33 Ma Qing Hua NIO 1'17.047 1.857 25

 

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Pre-Season Testing
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa , Nico Müller , Pascal Wehrlein
Teams Mahindra Racing
Author Alex Kalinauckas

