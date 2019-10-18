Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
280 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne: "Logical" for eco-minded Hamilton to join Formula E

shares
comments
Vergne: "Logical" for eco-minded Hamilton to join Formula E
By:
Oct 18, 2019, 12:01 PM

Jean-Eric Vergne says it would be “a logical step” for Lewis Hamilton to sample Formula E following the five-time Formula 1 world champion’s recent comments about the environment.

In a post on Instagram this week, Hamilton urged his followers to consider their impact on the world – particularly through their diet.

Vergne, the reigning champion in FE, where Hamilton’s Mercedes squad has just entered a new team, says he “completely agrees” with his former F1 rival’s attitude.

“To be honest with you not even two years ago I would have disagreed with what he said,” Vergne told Motorsport.com. “But today I have a greater awareness thanks to people like him, thanks to many other athletes in the world that are basically saying the same thing.

“I agree 100 percent with him and I want to achieve more in Formula E to join him and [show] that he’s not the only racing driver speaking his mind.

“He even sold his jet – he’s a lot more aware about the problems we are facing as human beings. He probably receives a lot of criticism [because] he races in a petrol car creating a lot more pollution than any other sport in the world.

“That’s why I think it will be a logical step for him to come in Formula E, to do a lot more than just being a racing driver. A lot more than just being the greatest racing driver of all time but to change the mentality of people, to inspire younger generations.

“Because the younger generation needs to grow up with the things that we can teach them – exactly like what Lewis did.”

Read Also:

Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff recently told Motorsport.com that his team would let Hamilton try its FE car if he desired a run.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE20

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Vergne is taking part in the Valencia pre-season test ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, where he is aiming to win a third straight FE title.

But the DS Techeetah driver said he wants to “achieve more” than just more on-track success this season.

“I’ve got a lot to learn from drivers like Lewis and the way they approach things,” he said. “They’re not trying to win anymore – they’re trying to [be] better humans and better guys in general, in their private life, within the team, on track.

"Now I think I want more than just to win. I want to be a better driver but more than this a better person, a better human being and we’ve got the chance in Formula E to do a lot more than just racing.

“Going green is not only on track [in FE] but also outside, and we have to send a message. By being in my shoes I can do more than just win races and that’s what I love.

“My mentality is just that I will be striving to be more energetic, enjoy myself more and when a bad race will come, because for sure it will, to take it more easy because you know there is more than just this in life.”

Next article
Wehrlein tops final morning of pre-season Formula E test

Previous article

Wehrlein tops final morning of pre-season Formula E test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Jean-Eric Vergne
Teams Techeetah
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Petrobras set to terminate McLaren sponsorship deal

48m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

3
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Motegi FP2 "best session" since Assen injury

4
Formula E

Vergne: "Logical" for eco-minded Hamilton to join Formula E

1h
5
Super Formula

Vips replaces O'Ward for Super Formula finale

Latest videos

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Who is the most underrated driver ? 00:58
Formula E

Who is the most underrated driver ?

Who is the funniest driver ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the funniest driver ?

Latest news

Vergne: "Logical" for eco-minded Hamilton to join Formula E
FE

Vergne: "Logical" for eco-minded Hamilton to join Formula E

Wehrlein tops final morning of pre-season Formula E test
FE

Wehrlein tops final morning of pre-season Formula E test

Formula E to hold second race simulation in Valencia
FE

Formula E to hold second race simulation in Valencia

Frijns fastest, Vandoorne 'wins' simulated Valencia race
FE

Frijns fastest, Vandoorne 'wins' simulated Valencia race

Frijns quickest in Valencia test as de Vries crashes
FE

Frijns quickest in Valencia test as de Vries crashes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.