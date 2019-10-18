Vergne: "Logical" for eco-minded Hamilton to join Formula E

In a post on Instagram this week, Hamilton urged his followers to consider their impact on the world – particularly through their diet.

Vergne, the reigning champion in FE, where Hamilton’s Mercedes squad has just entered a new team, says he “completely agrees” with his former F1 rival’s attitude.

“To be honest with you not even two years ago I would have disagreed with what he said,” Vergne told Motorsport.com. “But today I have a greater awareness thanks to people like him, thanks to many other athletes in the world that are basically saying the same thing.

“I agree 100 percent with him and I want to achieve more in Formula E to join him and [show] that he’s not the only racing driver speaking his mind.

“He even sold his jet – he’s a lot more aware about the problems we are facing as human beings. He probably receives a lot of criticism [because] he races in a petrol car creating a lot more pollution than any other sport in the world.

“That’s why I think it will be a logical step for him to come in Formula E, to do a lot more than just being a racing driver. A lot more than just being the greatest racing driver of all time but to change the mentality of people, to inspire younger generations.

“Because the younger generation needs to grow up with the things that we can teach them – exactly like what Lewis did.”

Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff recently told Motorsport.com that his team would let Hamilton try its FE car if he desired a run.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE20 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Vergne is taking part in the Valencia pre-season test ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, where he is aiming to win a third straight FE title.

But the DS Techeetah driver said he wants to “achieve more” than just more on-track success this season.

“I’ve got a lot to learn from drivers like Lewis and the way they approach things,” he said. “They’re not trying to win anymore – they’re trying to [be] better humans and better guys in general, in their private life, within the team, on track.

"Now I think I want more than just to win. I want to be a better driver but more than this a better person, a better human being and we’ve got the chance in Formula E to do a lot more than just racing.

“Going green is not only on track [in FE] but also outside, and we have to send a message. By being in my shoes I can do more than just win races and that’s what I love.

“My mentality is just that I will be striving to be more energetic, enjoy myself more and when a bad race will come, because for sure it will, to take it more easy because you know there is more than just this in life.”