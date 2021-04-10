Formula E
Rome E-Prix: Vandoorne takes pole after Rowland hits the wall
Formula E / Rome ePrix I / Race report

Rome E-Prix: Vergne wins race, heartbreak for di Grassi

By:

DS Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne won Saturday’s Rome E-Prix, the third round of the FIA Formula E World Championship, the first race of a double-header weekend.

Rome E-Prix: Vergne wins race, heartbreak for di Grassi

Following a safety car start, as race stewards decreed that rain had made the track conditions too treacherous for a standing start from the grid, poleman Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes) led Porsche’s Andre Lotterer until they collided on the first racing lap, handing the lead to Nissan’s Oliver Rowland – but he was soon under investigation for using too much power. Lotterer fell to seventh, with Vandoorne rejoining in 13th.

Rowland was handed a drive-through penalty, handing the lead to Audi’s Lucas di Grassi, ahead of another former champion, Vergne.

Vergne used both of his attack modes before di Grassi, which gained him track position and the lead. But di Grassi repassed Vergne with a great move in the closing stages of the race.

Di Grassi’s car then suddenly slowed from the lead with an apparent powertrain issue, which caused Vandoorne to crash out – with teammate Nyck de Vries briefly collecting him.

The race ended under the safety car, Vergne winning from the Jaguars of Sam Bird and Mitch Evans (Jaguar).

Full report to follow

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 48'47.177  
2 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 48'47.638 0.461
3 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 48'47.933 0.756
4 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 48'48.211 1.034
5 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 48'50.319 3.142
6 33 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 48'50.711 3.534
7 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 48'51.095 3.918
8 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 48'52.897 5.720
9 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 49'05.473 18.296
10 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 49'05.940 18.763
11 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 49'06.266 19.089
12 71 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 49'07.222 20.045
13 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 49'07.447 20.270
14 6 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 49'08.332 21.155
15 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 49'08.592 21.415
16 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 49'10.164 22.987
  17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 39'31.042 3 Laps
  11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 39'33.566 3 Laps
  5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 39'33.905 3 Laps
  13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 38'51.061 4 Laps
  27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 32'42.715 7 Laps
  48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 21'22.602 14 Laps
  29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 5'26.833 22 Laps
  8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 0.000  
View full results
About this article

Series Formula E
Event Rome ePrix I
Author Matt Kew

