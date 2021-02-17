Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne: Gains from new DS FE powertrain "barely seeable"

shares
comments
Vergne: Gains from new DS FE powertrain "barely seeable"
By:
Co-author: Matt Kew

Jean-Eric Vergne insists DS Techeetah’s new Formula E powertrain won’t bring a massive step in performance, despite the extra development time afforded by the new homologation cycle. 

DS, Nissan and Dragon/Penske Autosport have all chosen the April 5 slot to homologate their new powertrains, which are due to last until the end of the Gen2 era in 2021/22.

While this means they would have to compete in next week’s Diriyah E-Prix with the same hardware as last season’s, it also gives them more time to develop their powertrains than their competitors that have already completed the homologation process ahead of the new season.

DS Techeetah swept both titles during the last two Formula E seasons and also looked strong in the official Valencia test last December, despite running their old powertrain.

But two-time FE champion Vergne doesn’t expect the French manufacturer to make major gains when its new powertrain officially makes its debut in the Rome E-Prix in April, saying it “won’t change our lives dramatically”

“As always, the powertrain we introduce is an improvement,” Vergne said. “But I think we have to be careful there. 

“The improvement we’re talking about is barely seeable in lap times. It’s more about efficiency in the race. 

“Everything has been improved a little bit. But it’s not like we are having a new powertrain in Rome and are going to gain three, four or five tenths. It doesn’t work like this. 

“In the same way that we’re going to arrive in Riyadh with our old powertrain, it’s not like we’re going to be massively off the pace compared to the teams that have their new powertrain. I don’t believe that. 

“It’s going to be nice to have the new powertrain but I don’t expect it to change our lives dramatically.“

Read Also:

Vergne’s thoughts were echoed by Oliver Rowland, whose Nissan team finished second to DS Techeetah last season with one victory and four further podium positions.

But while Rowland admits that there are minimal gains to be made on the powertrain side, he believes there is scope for improvement on those areas of the chassis that are free for development, including the suspension.

“The gains that we find these days are very small,” Rowland told Motorsport.com. “We already know that we are at a pretty high level of efficiency.

“So of course, we’ve had a little bit more time, but we are also pretty rushed to get the power unit ready for last year because of the season 5 regulation change [that banned the twin-motor system used by Nissan]. 

“We kind of rushed it last year, had a bit more time this year. I expect to be slightly better but I don’t expect a huge massive change.”

“Of course, on the chassis side and the suspension side and all the other bits there is a room for improvement still and they are probably the areas we feel like we’ve made some small gains in but still yet to be clarified I think.”

Formula E makes last-minute Diriyah track layout changes

Previous article

Formula E makes last-minute Diriyah track layout changes

Next article

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

1h
2
Formula 1

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

10min
3
Formula 1

Norris already learning from Ricciardo in McLaren F1 simulator

2h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo enjoys ‘smooth’ McLaren F1 Silverstone shakedown

5h
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

1d
Latest news
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album
Formula E

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

7m
Vergne: Gains from new DS FE powertrain "barely seeable"
Formula E

Vergne: Gains from new DS FE powertrain "barely seeable"

41m
Formula E makes last-minute Diriyah track layout changes
Formula E

Formula E makes last-minute Diriyah track layout changes

Feb 16, 2021
BMW can win title on Formula E swansong, say drivers
Formula E

BMW can win title on Formula E swansong, say drivers

Feb 15, 2021
Carroll joins NIO as reserve FE driver
Formula E

Carroll joins NIO as reserve FE driver

Feb 11, 2021
Latest videos
Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia 01:57
Formula E
Dec 11, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale 04:20
Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle 22:00
Formula E
Sep 14, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Formula E makes last-minute Diriyah track layout changes
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E makes last-minute Diriyah track layout changes

Walkenhorst Motorsport enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3
DTM / Breaking news

Walkenhorst Motorsport enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Trending Today

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

Norris already learning from Ricciardo in McLaren F1 simulator
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris already learning from Ricciardo in McLaren F1 simulator

Ricciardo enjoys ‘smooth’ McLaren F1 Silverstone shakedown
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo enjoys ‘smooth’ McLaren F1 Silverstone shakedown

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35

Petrucci was first to "believe" in KTM's promise
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci was first to "believe" in KTM's promise

World Superbike season start pushed back to May
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike season start pushed back to May

Latest news

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime
Formula E Formula E / Special feature

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Vergne: Gains from new DS FE powertrain "barely seeable"
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne: Gains from new DS FE powertrain "barely seeable"

Formula E makes last-minute Diriyah track layout changes
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E makes last-minute Diriyah track layout changes

BMW can win title on Formula E swansong, say drivers
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

BMW can win title on Formula E swansong, say drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.