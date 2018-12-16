Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Ad Diriyah E-prix / Breaking news

DS Techeetah explains costly Vergne, Lotterer penalties

shares
comments
DS Techeetah explains costly Vergne, Lotterer penalties
By: Alex Kalinauckas
Dec 16, 2018, 4:58 PM

DS Techeetah team principal Mark Preston has explained the reason behind the penalties that cost the ABB FIA Formula E team a possible one-two finish in Saturday’s Ad Diriyah E-Prix.

Jean-Eric Vergne and Andre Lotterer had just moved passed long-time leader and eventual race winner Antonio Felix da Costa when they had to serve drive through penalties for breeching article 27.9 of FE’s sporting rules.

This dropped them to fifth and seventh, and although they showed impressive pace to recover to second and fifth, da Costa held on to record a “historic” win for BMW Andretti.

Motorsport.com understands the offence, a regen software infringement that also caught out Venturi driver Felipe Massa, relates to a software issue resulting in power regeneration exceeding the level defined within the FIA suppliers' software implementation guide.

“It was basically on regen – similar to what other people [including Lucas di Grassi, Sam Bird and Robin Frijns] had in qualifying and shakedown,” Preston told Motorsport.com. 

“We had a similar issue but we thought we fixed it [after practice, where the team was fined €2000 in total for the offence on each car].

“It happened to us – early enough to get the [fine] – but we thought we’d fixed it and in the race it happened again. 

“Now it’s known – and so many people have obviously had the same issue – [fixing it permanently] will be the number one priority. 

“We’ve tried a few things to come up with a quick fix and then there will be a more serious fix back at base. So, that was a software and regen thing.

“When you brake, the system has to keep below a certain kW regen [level] and you’re trying to go down the line and follow the rule.

“If you spike across the line, it’s actually quite hard – the brakes may lock or something – and then your control system has to react because now we’ve got brake by wire. 

“That’s why I think everyone had the problem, as they tried to follow the braking curve.”

Preston reckons the issue is related to the introduction of the active braking systems on the Gen2 FE cars, but was unsure “why it doesn’t come out in testing”.

“[I suppose] it’s just sort of the competition of a real race weekend,” he continued.

“It puts everyone right onto the edge to try and compete. Sometimes more things show up in races more than they do in testing.”

When asked if the team was frustrated not to record a win at the first race of the season, Preston said: “Yeah, of course, but at the same time we were super quick.

“We had all the strategy calls work well – even though we had the drive through. 

“The car was super fast, the drivers were super fast, all the calls from the engineers were great, our operations were very good.

“So we’ll go into the next race very positive, really, and have a good Christmas, I suppose!”

Andre Lotterer, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19

Andre Lotterer, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Next article
Gallery: Female drivers test FE cars in Saudi Arabia

Previous article

Gallery: Female drivers test FE cars in Saudi Arabia

Next article

Audi had "absolutely no pace" in Formula E opener

Audi had "absolutely no pace" in Formula E opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Ad Diriyah E-prix
Drivers Andre Lotterer , Jean-Eric Vergne
Teams Techeetah
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio 03:54
Formula E

Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio

11h ago
Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights 04:53
Formula E

Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights

Jan 13, 2019

News in depth
Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh
Formula E

Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts
Formula E

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi
Formula E

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.