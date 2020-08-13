Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix II
06 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Berlin ePrix VI / Race report

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale

shares
comments
Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale
By:
Aug 13, 2020, 5:55 PM

Mercedes’ ex-F1 racer Stoffel Vandoorne won the sixth Berlin E-Prix at the Tempelhof Airport, the final round of the 2019-20 FIA Formula E Championship, to take second place in points.

Vandoorne twice dropped from the lead as he moved off line to activate both of his attack mode boosts in a race he managed expertly from pole to beat his team-mate by 1.3s.

Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi had been on course for second but late-race energy conservation allowed reigning FIA Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries to pass to ensure the Mercedes 1-2. That assured Vandoorne of second place in the standings ahead of Buemi.

Third-starting Rene Rast (Audi) made a strong launch to attempt a pass around of the outside of Buemi into Turn 1, which allowed Vandoorne to break away to an initial 1.6s advantage. 

Vandoorne moved for an early use of his first 35kW attack mode boost on lap seven and did briefly re-join the racing line in second place ahead of de Vries – who passed Rast at the final corner on lap one.

But on the next tour, Vandoorne was able to close and pass Buemi into Turn 1 as the Nissan e.dams driver then opted for his power increase and fell to third. Buemi followed Vandoorne’s lead and passed de Vries into the first corner to resume second place. That paved the way for a largely processional middle stint of the race, with Vandoorne managing a 1.3s lead.

Vandoorne again fell to second behind Buemi when he moved for his final four-minute boost, which looked to be a risky strategy should a late-race safety car materialise. But despite bodywork from Oliver Rowland’s car being knocked on to the racing line, conditions remained green to the flag for Vandoorne and Mercedes to score their first FE wins.

De Vries had expertly managed his energy throughout the race, holding a 1% cushion over his team-mate and Buemi. 

As Buemi moved to lift and coast in the closing moments of the race, de Vries was able to lunge up the inside into Turn 7 to secure a team 1-2 and his best result in the championship. That left Buemi to round out the podium ahead Rene Rast, who this time enjoyed a quiet close to his race for Audi.

Sam Bird, by contrast, had a meteoric rise from 14th on the grid to fifth in his last race for Envision Virgin Racing before moving to Jaguar for next season. After closing up to team-mate Frijns, the Dutch driver let Bird through to provide a buffer back to Lucas di Grassi, running on attack mode. 

A late retirement for Frijns, after colliding with Maximilian Gunther, did allow di Grassi into sixth, one place ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne. The recovering DS Techeetah driver led his group one qualifying rivals who all endured a torrid session to line up at the back of the grid.

Vergne made solid work of the pack behind Gunther, but when the BMW Andretti driver was delayed in his collision with Frijns, Vergne claimed seventh.

Alex Lynn ran to yet another strong result for Mahindra Racing in eighth as newly crowned champion Antonio Felix da Costa climbed to ninth. Edoardo Mortara completed the top 10 ahead of Jaguar’s Mitch Evans, and then Gunther and his team-mate Alexander Sims.

Behind the two Porsches of Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani, 11-time grand prix winner Felipe Massa was 16th in his final race for Venturi Racing. 

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 36 47'22.107  
2 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 36 47'23.447 1.340
3 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 36 47'24.948 2.841
4 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 36 47'25.687 3.580
5 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 36 47'30.817 8.710
6 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 36 47'33.700 11.593
7 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 36 47'35.002 12.895
8 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 36 47'36.826 14.719
9 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 36 47'37.411 15.304
10 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 36 47'38.261 16.154
11 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 36 47'38.455 16.348
12 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 36 47'39.905 17.798
13 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 36 47'44.336 22.229
14 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 36 47'46.000 23.893
15 Switzerland Neel Jani Germany Porsche Team 36 47'46.995 24.888
16 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 36 47'47.684 25.577
17 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 36 47'48.099 25.992
18 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 36 47'52.592 30.485
19 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 36 47'53.560 31.453
20 Germany Daniel Abt United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 36 48'00.178 38.071
21 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 36 48'01.801 39.694
22 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 36 48'33.285 1'11.178
  Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 33 43'41.980 3 Laps
  United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 25 33'12.486 11 Laps
View full results
Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole for finale

Previous article

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole for finale

Next article

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Berlin ePrix VI
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
16m

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team

Hamilton: F1 engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hamilton: F1 engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"

Perez: Vettel Racing Point rumours will eventually go away
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Vettel Racing Point rumours will eventually go away

F1 planning '21 downforce cuts after Silverstone tyre issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 planning '21 downforce cuts after Silverstone tyre issues

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

F1 technical update: Racing Point, Mercedes, Red Bull & Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
3h

F1 technical update: Racing Point, Mercedes, Red Bull & Ferrari

Vettel denies growing tension at Ferrari after Silverstone woes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Vettel denies growing tension at Ferrari after Silverstone woes

Latest news

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
16m

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale
Formula E Formula E / Race report
29m

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole for finale
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole for finale

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Gunther tops final practice of 2020
Formula E Formula E / Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Gunther tops final practice of 2020

Trending

1
Formula 1

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

2
Formula E

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team

16m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"

1h
4
Formula 1

Perez: Vettel Racing Point rumours will eventually go away

5
Formula 1

F1 planning '21 downforce cuts after Silverstone tyre issues

Latest videos

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car 01:03
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E 01:05
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E 03:26
Formula E

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E

Latest news

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team
Formula E

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole for finale
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole for finale

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Gunther tops final practice of 2020
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Gunther tops final practice of 2020

Di Grassi, da Costa at odds over Berlin Formula E clash
Formula E

Di Grassi, da Costa at odds over Berlin Formula E clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.