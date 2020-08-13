Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix II
06 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team

shares
comments
Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team
By:
Aug 13, 2020, 6:08 PM

Venturi has announced that ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa will leave the team, minutes after the 2019-20 Formula E season ended in Berlin.

Massa finished 16th in the race that was won by Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne, with Venturi releasing a statement on the former Sauber, Ferrari and Williams F1 driver’s exit before the podium procedure got underway at Tempelhof airport.  

The 39-year-old leaves the team a year before his three-year deal was set to end, finishing 22nd in the 2019-20 standings after coming 15th in his rookie campaign in 2018-19. 

His best FE finish was the third place he took at the 2019 Monaco E-Prix. 

“Leaving a team is never an easy decision to make,” said Massa. “We’ve made some good memories together and it’s given me the opportunity to learn something completely different from what I’m used to, so first of all I want to thank [Venturi president] Gildo [Pastor] and [team principal] Susie [Wolff] for their faith in me.  

“It’s been an honour to be part of the only motorsport team from the Principality, and representing them on the podium at the Monaco E-Prix was a definite highlight for me.  The past two seasons have been a big learning curve for us all and unfortunately, for various reasons, we haven’t quite achieved what we hoped.  

“Despite that, it’s been a lot of fun and I wish the team nothing but the very best of luck for the future. I look forward to announcing my future plans in due course.”  

Read Also:

Wolff said: “Felipe has brought a lot to the team. Having someone of his profile, calibre and experience has been a big help in driving the team forward.  

“I have a huge amount of respect for Felipe. It’s been a joy working with him again and I wish him the very best for future.” 

Related video

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale

Previous article

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Felipe Massa Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
16m

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team

Hamilton: F1 engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hamilton: F1 engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"

Perez: Vettel Racing Point rumours will eventually go away
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Vettel Racing Point rumours will eventually go away

F1 planning '21 downforce cuts after Silverstone tyre issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 planning '21 downforce cuts after Silverstone tyre issues

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

F1 technical update: Racing Point, Mercedes, Red Bull & Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
3h

F1 technical update: Racing Point, Mercedes, Red Bull & Ferrari

Vettel denies growing tension at Ferrari after Silverstone woes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Vettel denies growing tension at Ferrari after Silverstone woes

Latest news

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
16m

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale
Formula E Formula E / Race report
28m

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole for finale
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole for finale

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Gunther tops final practice of 2020
Formula E Formula E / Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Gunther tops final practice of 2020

Trending

1
Formula 1

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

2
Formula E

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team

16m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"

1h
4
Formula 1

Perez: Vettel Racing Point rumours will eventually go away

5
Formula 1

F1 planning '21 downforce cuts after Silverstone tyre issues

Latest videos

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car 01:03
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E 01:05
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E 03:26
Formula E

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E

Latest news

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team
Formula E

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne heads Mercedes 1-2 in season finale

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole for finale
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole for finale

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Gunther tops final practice of 2020
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Gunther tops final practice of 2020

Di Grassi, da Costa at odds over Berlin Formula E clash
Formula E

Di Grassi, da Costa at odds over Berlin Formula E clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.