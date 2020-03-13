Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E: Two-month season freeze is "most responsible action"

shares
comments
Formula E: Two-month season freeze is "most responsible action"
By:
Mar 13, 2020, 8:01 AM

Formula E and the FIA have officially announced a two-month suspension of the 2019-20 season in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Rumours of the mid-season delay first circulated on Wednesday in light of the World Health Organisation declaring coronavirus a pandemic, but a formal announcement was not expected from FE until Monday.

Motorsport.com understands that series organisers intended to wait until after the Australian Grand Prix weekend to break the news.

But following the cancellation of the Formula 1 season-opener owing to the novel coronavirus, FE pushed forward its statement to Friday morning.

It read: “The decision, made in coordination with the relevant local authorities to temporarily freeze races held in highly-populated cities, was taken as the most responsible course of action, due to the continued spread of coronavirus and the World Health Organisation officially declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.

“With the well-being of staff, spectators and the entire championship workforce being the number one priority, precautionary measures put in place will restrict races from running during a set timeframe.”

The series has implemented a flag system to determine the timeframe and viability for when races might be rearranged, or which events can go ahead unaffected.

Races that fall in the months of March and April have been categorised as red flags, which in turn means that the Paris E-Prix has been called off.

It also ends the prospect of a race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the FE pre-season testing venue in Valencia.

The April 4 date had been kept open following the postponement of the Rome E-Prix, and the cars were freighted to the track after the most recent race in Marrakesh.

May has been labelled a yellow month, whereby the opportunity of a race has been kept open.

Although the inaugural Seoul E-Prix in South Korea had occupied a May 3 date on the original season six calendar, it now joins Sanya, Rome, Jakarta and Paris as cancelled races.

Events in June and July have been declared by FE as green, and so the Berlin and New York races, plus the double-header London season-finale are expected to go ahead as planned.

Alejandro Agag, the founder and chairman of FE, said: “Right now is the time to take responsible actions and this is why we have decided to temporarily suspend the season and move forward with introducing measures to freeze races from taking place over the next two months.

“Motorsport plays a major part in our lives and it is important, but what is more important is the health and safety of our staff, fans and their families, as well as citizens in the cities we race.

“The ABB FIA Formula E Championship will be back in full force, once the ongoing health crisis and spread of COVID-19 has subsided.”

FE added that it will continue to work in conjunction with the FIA and local authorities to evaluate a revised calendar and attempt to reschedule races after the temporary suspension.

Related video

Next article
Formula E set to suspend 2019/20 season for two months

Previous article

Formula E set to suspend 2019/20 season for two months
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

Paris E-prix

Paris E-prix

17 Apr - 18 Apr
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 season could now start in June

1h
2
Formula 1

Only three F1 teams were willing to run in Melbourne

3
Formula 1

Australian GP pushes on with event despite F1 cancellation

4
Formula 1

Horner: More delays to start of F1 2020 season now “inevitable”

5
Formula 1

Australian GP: Melbourne non-event in photos

Latest videos

Marrakesh E-Prix: Max Guenther pulls a fast one on Jean-Eric Vergne 00:32
Formula E

Marrakesh E-Prix: Max Guenther pulls a fast one on Jean-Eric Vergne

Formula E Marrakesh rookie test 01:05
Formula E

Formula E Marrakesh rookie test

Marrakesh E-Prix Race Highlights 01:04
Formula E

Marrakesh E-Prix Race Highlights

Formula E vs. UFC - Sam Bird Learns MMA with legend Dan Hardy 07:35
Formula E

Formula E vs. UFC - Sam Bird Learns MMA with legend Dan Hardy

Mexico City E-Prix: Nico Müller's crash 00:16
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Nico Müller's crash

Latest news

Formula E: Two-month season freeze is "most responsible action"
FE

Formula E: Two-month season freeze is "most responsible action"

Formula E set to suspend 2019/20 season for two months
FE

Formula E set to suspend 2019/20 season for two months

Jakarta latest FE race to be postponed amid coronavirus
FE

Jakarta latest FE race to be postponed amid coronavirus

FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response
Misc

FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response

Formula E postpones Rome E-Prix over coronavirus
FE

Formula E postpones Rome E-Prix over coronavirus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.