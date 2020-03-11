Formula E set to suspend 2019-20 season for two months

Although an official announcement is not expected until after this weekend’s Formula 1 opener in Melbourne, Australia, it is understood that the World Health Organisation’s declaration of a pandemic, due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, has been the trigger for the move.

It means that events in Seoul in South Korea and Paris in France will join those already postponed. Race weekends in Berlin, New York and London remain on the schedule.

Formula E’s ethos of racing in city centres has played a part in the decision, which has been made in full agreement with the sport’s governing body, the FIA.

The 2019-20 season has so far completed five races at four different venues. The timing of next week’s confirmation is believed to be due to Formula E not wishing to impact F1’s opening round.

Formula E has declined to comment on the situation.

Related video