Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Jakarta E-prix / Breaking news

Jakarta latest FE race to be postponed amid coronavirus

shares
comments
Jakarta latest FE race to be postponed amid coronavirus
By:
Mar 11, 2020, 4:04 AM

The inaugural Jakarta E-Prix has become the third Formula E race to be officially postponed amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

A first FE race in the capital city of Indonesia had been scheduled for June 6, but has now met the same fate as the delayed Rome and Sanya events amid the escalating threat of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Jakarta E-Prix had already faced a difficult conception after officials were told to relocate the race after the historic venue first proposed was rejected by the state secretariat, although that was swiftly followed by a U-turn after the local authorities reversed their decision.

A statement issued by FE read: “As instructed by the governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan - and in consultation together with Formula E, the FIA, Ikatan Motor Indonesia (IMI) and the organising committee of the Jakarta E-Prix (OC) - it will no longer be possible to race in Jakarta on the scheduled date of June 6, 2020.

“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the escalating number of cases in Indonesia and Jakarta, the decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of championship participants, staff and spectators.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely with the relevant authorities and the organising committee of the Jakarta E-Prix, in order to assess the possibilities of rescheduling the race at a later date.”

Valencia replacement race on the cards

Motorsport understands that the Rome E-Prix's original April 4 slot is being kept available for FE to hold a race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. All of the FE cars were freighted to the pre-testing location directly following the most recent round in Marrakesh.

Alberto Longo, FE co-founder, acknowledged that staging races at purpose-built tracks rather than street circuits was among the alternatives being considered by the all-electric series to bolster the dwindling 2019/20 calendar.

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333, NIO FE-005

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333, NIO FE-005

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

He said: “With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in countries where Formula E currently has events scheduled to be held, we are evaluating contingency plans to lessen the potential impact of coronavirus and maintain the highest possible number of races on the calendar for season six.

“It is a fluid situation, developing on a daily basis and we remain realistic and flexible in our approach to alternative options, which will be communicated in due course.

“These include adding double-headers to existing events, using permanent facilities and racing behind closed doors if necessary and advised to do so by local authorities in any given location.”

Given the high number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea, the inaugural Seoul E-Prix, which was due to directly precede Jakarta on May 3, looks increasingly under threat.

The Paris E-Prix - planned for April 18 - could also be in jeopardy following the announcement that the Le Mans 24 Hours motorbike endurance race has been postponed from its original April 18-19 date to September 5-6.

Related video

Next article
FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response

Previous article

FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Jakarta E-prix
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

Paris E-prix

Paris E-prix

17 Apr - 18 Apr
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

2
Formula 1

Mercedes deploys engine fixes after post-test investigation

3
Supercars

The WAU offer that Mostert couldn't refuse

4
Formula 1

Coronavirus scare at Albert Park Hotel on eve of Australian GP

5
Formula 1

Ocon pinpoints key to Hamilton's "successful life everywhere"

Latest videos

Marrakesh E-Prix: Max Guenther pulls a fast one on Jean-Eric Vergne 00:32
Formula E

Marrakesh E-Prix: Max Guenther pulls a fast one on Jean-Eric Vergne

Formula E Marrakesh rookie test 01:05
Formula E

Formula E Marrakesh rookie test

Marrakesh E-Prix Race Highlights 01:04
Formula E

Marrakesh E-Prix Race Highlights

Formula E vs. UFC - Sam Bird Learns MMA with legend Dan Hardy 07:35
Formula E

Formula E vs. UFC - Sam Bird Learns MMA with legend Dan Hardy

Mexico City E-Prix: Nico Müller's crash 00:16
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Nico Müller's crash

Latest news

Jakarta latest FE race to be postponed amid coronavirus
FE

Jakarta latest FE race to be postponed amid coronavirus

FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response
Misc

FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response

Formula E postpones Rome E-Prix over coronavirus
FE

Formula E postpones Rome E-Prix over coronavirus

Rossiter: Japan chapter “closed” after Nissan split
SGT

Rossiter: Japan chapter “closed” after Nissan split

Rome Formula E race under threat
FE

Rome Formula E race under threat

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.