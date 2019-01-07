Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Breaking news

Treluyer, de Vries join Virgin for Morocco FE test

shares
comments
Treluyer, de Vries join Virgin for Morocco FE test
By: Alex Kalinauckas
Jan 7, 2019, 8:58 AM

Triple Le Mans winner Benoit Treluyer and Formula 2 race winner Nyck de Vries will drive for Virgin Racing at this weekend’s post-race ABB FIA Formula E test in Marrakesh.

Factory Audi driver Treluyer will make his first official FE appearance in the test, which follows the Marrakesh E-Prix on January 12 and is open to any driver that has never held an eLicence.

“It’s great to be given such an opportunity and I’m very much looking forward to be working with the Envision Virgin Racing team,” he said.

“I know the team has a lot planned for the test so I’m eager to get my head down and ensure they come away with the best possible data to aid them for the remainder of the Formula E season.”

De Vries, who will race for the ART Grand Prix F2 squad in 2019, took part in the corresponding test in Marrakesh for the works Audi squad in ’18.

The 23-year-old acted as Audi’s reserve FE driver for the 2017/18 season finale in New York last July.

The 2018/19 season is Virgin’s first FE campaign as an Audi customer squad.

“Formula E is a really promising series right now so being able to drive the team’s Gen2 car is a great way to kick off the new year,” said de Vries.

“I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel and working through the team’s testing programme and providing them with the best possible feedback I can.”

Virgin managing director and chief technology officer Sylvain Filippi added: “We’re delighted to have Benoit and Nyck join us for the Formula E test.

“Both are very proven, capable drivers so their ability to hit the ground running whilst helping us learn more about the car will provide a huge contribution.”

Nyck De Vries, PREMA Racing

Nyck De Vries, PREMA Racing

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Next article
BMW calls up Wittmann for maiden Formula E run

Previous article

BMW calls up Wittmann for maiden Formula E run

Next article

Vergne has changed approach for title defence

Vergne has changed approach for title defence
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Benoit Tréluyer , Nyck de Vries
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Latest videos
Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio 03:54
Formula E

Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio

10h ago
Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights 04:53
Formula E

Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights

Jan 13, 2019

News in depth
Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh
Formula E

Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts
Formula E

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi
Formula E

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.