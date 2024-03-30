Tokyo E-Prix: Guenther resists late Rowland pressure to win
Maximilian Guenther sustained late pressure to beat Oliver Rowland to victory in the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix, which marks the Maserati MSG driver’s first Formula E win this year.
The German took the lead of the race with 10 laps remaining, having circulated inside the top three throughout and built enough of a lead to retain the top position after taking his final Attack Mode.
Having managed the pace at the head of the field, Guenther came under attack from Rowland on the final lap with the Nissan driver making three notable attempts to overtake but failing to move ahead.
Polesitter Rowland had led for the majority of the 35-lap race, having held the position off the line despite being forced to defend from Edoardo Mortara, who had jumped Guenther from the cleaner and grippier side of the grid.
Concern from drivers that overtaking around the tight and twisty layout would be difficult proved to be correct, which meant track position was crucial, and in stark contrast to other races, Attack Mode activations took place much later in proceedings.
The leading positions remained unchanged for much of the opening segment, but when Mortara was forced to defend into the Turn 6 right-hander from Guenther on lap 10, the small break allowed Rowland to take his first of two Attack Modes the following lap and retain the lead.
Mortara also took his extra boost of power on the same lap, promoting Guenther up a position before he found himself in the lead when Rowland took his second Attack Mode on lap 13.
Guenther dropped down to third on lap 14 after taking his first Attack Mode, but immediately moved back into second after passing Mortara on the run into Turn 16.
Thereafter, Guenther shadowed Rowland, and when the Nissan driver lifted off to save energy on the run into the Turn 10/11 chicane, Guenther took a lead he was never to relinquish.
Behind, reigning champion Jake Dennis finished third after an overtake on Antonio Felix da Costa three laps from the end when the Porsche driver lost momentum after an optimistic move around the outside of Rowland into Turn 15.
The Portuguese driver retained fourth at the flag ahead of team-mate Pascal Wehrlein, who had lost ground after running side by side with Dennis through the final sequence of corners, which pushed him back two positions mid-race.
Mortara had dropped to sixth at the flag after taking his final Attack Mode just five laps from the end, but he was disqualified post-race for energy over usage.
It promoted Andretti's Norman Nato to sixth and Abt’s Nico Muller to seventh, with Jaguar’s Nick Cassidy taking eighth having recovered from a starting position of 19th.
It was a difficult day for team-mate Mitch Evans, as the Kiwi finished 14th after stopping for a new front wing following contact with Robin Frijns into Turn 6, the debris bringing out a safety car as the race was extended by two laps.
2024 Tokyo E-Prix
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|M. Gunther Maserati Racing
|7
|35
|
53'34.665
|26
|2
|O. Rowland Nissan e.dams
|22
|35
|
+0.755
53'35.420
|0.755
|21
|3
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|1
|35
|
+1.405
53'36.070
|0.650
|15
|4
|A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team
|13
|35
|
+1.822
53'36.487
|0.417
|12
|5
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|35
|
+3.897
53'38.562
|2.075
|10
|dq
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|35
|
+4.354
53'39.019
|0.457
|6
|N. Müller Team Abt
|51
|35
|
+4.983
53'39.648
|0.629
|8
|7
|N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing
|37
|35
|
+5.542
53'40.207
|0.559
|6
|8
|R. Frijns Envision Racing
|4
|35
|
+5.929
53'40.594
|0.387
|4
|9
|S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team
|3
|35
|
+6.504
53'41.169
|0.575
|2
|10
|S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams
|23
|35
|
+7.016
53'41.681
|0.512
|1
|11
|J. Vergne DS Penske
|25
|35
|
+7.583
53'42.248
|0.567
|12
|S. Buemi Envision Racing
|16
|35
|
+8.467
53'43.132
|0.884
|13
|J. Hughes McLaren
|5
|35
|
+8.859
53'43.524
|0.392
|14
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|35
|
+9.316
53'43.981
|0.457
|15
|N. Nato Andretti Formula E
|17
|35
|
+9.573
53'44.238
|0.257
|16
|S. Vandoorne DS Penske
|2
|35
|
+9.735
53'44.400
|0.162
|17
|J. Daruvala Maserati Racing
|18
|35
|
+15.096
53'49.761
|5.361
|18
|D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team
|33
|35
|
+49.418
54'24.083
|34.322
|19
|S. Bird McLaren
|8
|34
|
+1 Lap
54'10.461
|1 Lap
|dnf
|L. di Grassi Team Abt
|11
|17
|
+18 Laps
24'13.474
|17 Laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|N. de Vries Mahindra Racing
|21
|17
|
+18 Laps
24'14.011
|0.537
|Retirement
