Tai steps down as Virgin Formula E team principal

Alex Tai will step down as the team principal and CEO of the Virgin Racing Formula E team.

Tai, who has led the team since the inaugural FE season in 2014/15, is leaving to "focus on his other business activities", according to a Virgin statement.

He will continue to advise the team until the end of the 2017/18 season.

In Tai's place, Sylvain Filippi has been promoted from chief technology officer to chief operations officer and will run both the race team and its business operations until the end of the current campaign.

Virgin will have a new team principal for the 2018/19 season - FE's first with its Gen2 machinery.

"A new team principal will be announced before the start of season five.

"DS Virgin Racing would like to thank Alex as one of the founders of the team for his work in guiding it through four seasons culminating in the many track successes we have achieved in that time.

"We wish him well with his future endeavours."

Virgin is currently third in the 2017/18 FE teams' standings and has won two races this season with Sam Bird, who is second in the drivers' championship behind Techeetah racer Jean-Eric Vergne.