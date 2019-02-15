Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Mexico City E-prix / Breaking news

Wolff has "no doubts" about Massa, despite point-less start

shares
comments
Wolff has
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas
1h ago

Venturi team principal Susie Wolff has declared “you should never underestimate Felipe Massa”, despite the ex-Formula 1 driver's low-key start to his ABB FIA Formula E career.

Massa is one of five drivers yet to score a point in the 2018/19 FE season. The Brazilian made a notable start to his debut season by earning two Fanboost penalties in Ad-Diriyah that led him to being classified 17th, although he showed his mettle in wheel-to-wheel combat. 

The former Ferrari and Williams F1 driver then finished 18th in Marrakech, but did improve to qualify a season-best ninth place in Santiago before retiring in the race following a clash with Nissan e.dams's Oliver Rowland.

But Wolff says she has no doubt that Massa will improve: “You should never underestimate Felipe Massa, just based on his past career,” Wolff said. 

“He's a guy who knows what it takes to be successful in a racing championship and he has definitely not underestimated the challenge of Formula E. It's a completely different format that takes a bit of getting used to. It's a one-day event, there's no room for error. 

“You start the morning and before you know it the race is over and you haven't had time to discuss everything that's gone on in between. This different platform is definitely a challenge for the rookies and it will take them maybe that little bit longer to get up to speed. 

“I have absolutely no doubt that Felipe will find his way and climb to the front.”

Edoardo Mortara had Venturi's best finish of 2018/19 to date in Santiago by taking fourth, with Wolff believing Venturi now has “momentum” after scoring points for the first time this season.

Massa says the improved pace of Venturi's powertrain, which HWA also uses, shows points are close.

“I don't have points yet, not only my fault to be honest,” he said. “The first two races I had a lot of problems in terms of the technical side, we couldn't score points with both cars. 

“The last race things were going better we had two cars - even three cars with HWA - qualifying inside the top 10. In the race unfortunately the guy [Maximillian Gunther] pushed me in the wall and broke my suspension, I couldn't finish. 

“Vandoorne had a problem too, he crashed and couldn't finish it. We could have had three in the points so it shows the car is getting more competitive and I hope Mexico is my best result!”

Next article
Nasr replaces Gunther in Dragon FE line-up

Previous article

Nasr replaces Gunther in Dragon FE line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Mexico City E-prix
Drivers Felipe Massa Shop Now , Susie Wolff , Edoardo Mortara
Teams Venturi
Author Tom Errington

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari's new matte paint a performance benefit
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari's new matte paint a performance benefit

8h ago
Tech verdict: Is Ferrari's 2019 F1 car the leap it requires? Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Is Ferrari's 2019 F1 car the leap it requires?

KTM slams Article
MotoGP

KTM slams "narrow-minded" Honda for axing Pedrosa

Latest videos
Alejandro Agag invests in Motorsport Network's EV Venture 01:05
Formula E

Alejandro Agag invests in Motorsport Network's EV Venture

Feb 14, 2019
Mexico City ePrix: Tech Analysis - Gen2 Overview 01:11
Formula E

Mexico City ePrix: Tech Analysis - Gen2 Overview

Feb 8, 2019

Shop Our Store

Felipe Massa

Shop Now

News in depth
Wolff has
Formula E

Wolff has "no doubts" about Massa, despite point-less start

Nasr replaces Gunther in Dragon FE line-up
Formula E

Nasr replaces Gunther in Dragon FE line-up

Vergne, Lotterer critical of new Formula E qualifying
Formula E

Vergne, Lotterer critical of new Formula E qualifying

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.