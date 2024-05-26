All Series
Formula E Shanghai ePrix II
Race report

Shanghai E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy extends points lead

Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa claimed victory in the second Shanghai E-Prix, while Formula E championship leader Nick Cassidy extended his points lead as main rival Pascal Wehrlein failed to score.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Da Costa was the dominant force in the weekend’s second race at the Shanghai International Circuit, leading the majority of proceedings to claim his third on-the-road win this season.

With experience of the previous day to rely on, and with Sunday’s race one lap shorter, the pace was noticeably higher during the 28-lap contest, along with greater temperatures.

Da Costa was one of the last of the leading runners to take his final Attack Mode activation, which meant he never dropped outside the leading positions having started third.

The Portuguese driver made the decisive move for the win as early as lap 16, sweeping to the inside of Andretti’s Norman Nato into Turn 1 to move to the head of the field where he remained until the chequered flag.

Behind, poelsitter Jake Hughes claimed his maiden Formula E podium having moved up into second with an aggressive move on Nato through the sweeping left and right of Turns 7/8.

Over the final 10 laps the Briton remained da Costa’s closest challenger but he wasn't able to mount a serious challenge despite never been more than a few tenths back.

The leading pair were clear of Nato, who claimed his first podium for Andretti having led during the early proceedings of the race after charging up from seventh.

Cassidy finished fourth with a damaged front wing that threatened to detach at any moment and lodge itself under his Jaguar after making contact with Hughes at Turn 1.

The Kiwi and his front wing survived, though, and he was able to extend his championship lead after a dismal event for title rival Wehrlein, who finished outside the points having pitted to replace a punctured tyre following contact with Sam Bird.

The Porsche driver failed to feature in the leading group prior to his pitstop on lap 11 after starting down in 13th, and although classified 20th he now sits 25 points, or a race win, behind Cassidy.

Also joining Wehrlein outside the points was fellow title protagonist and reigning champion Jake Dennis, who like the German never featured inside the top 10 as he claimed 11th after starting 14th.

Mitch Evans, victor in Saturday’s Shanghai race, finished fifth ahead of the two DS Penske’s of Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne.

Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Guenther returned to the points for the first time in five races, with Robin Frijns ninth for Envision after starting 20th.

Nissan’s Oliver Rowland lost further ground in the title race as he could only muster one point in 10th.

Shanghai E-Prix II - Race Results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 28

 

        
2 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 28

 

        
3 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 28

 

        
4 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 28

 

        
5 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 28

 

        
6 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 28

 

        
7 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 28

 

        
8 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 28

 

        
9 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 28

 

        
10 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.dams 22 28

 

        
11 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 28

 

        
12 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 28

 

        
13 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 28

 

        
14 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 28

 

        
15 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 28

 

        
16 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 28

 

        
17 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 28

 

        
18 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 28

 

        
19 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 28

 

        
20 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 28

 

        
21 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 28

 

        
dnf United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 18

 

       Retirement
View full results  

Previous article Shanghai E-Prix: McLaren's Hughes beats Vandoorne to pole by 0.001s
Next article Da Costa: "Sneaky radio message" to Andretti helped in Shanghai Formula E win

