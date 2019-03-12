Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Hong Kong E-prix / Breaking news

Rowland explains button mishap that ruined his Hong Kong race

shares
comments
Rowland explains button mishap that ruined his Hong Kong race
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas
28m ago

Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland has explained that an accidental press of the full course yellow speed limiter ended his victory chances in ABB FIA Formula E's Hong Kong race.

Rowland had qualified second behind HWA's Stoffel Vandoorne and passed his rival on the run to Turn 1 at the start of the race.

The Nissan driver held onto the lead until the first lap after the red flag called for the collision between Jerome D'Ambrosio, Pascal Wehrlein and Felipe Nasr.

Sam Bird then nudged Rowland into the Turn 1 hairpin, and the contact was enough to force Rowland into making his costly mistake.

"Sam caught the back of me in the middle of the corner, and as steering wheel - I lost it as he caught me - I activated the full-course yellow. When I got to 50km/h I couldn't go faster," Rowland told Motorsport.com.

"I thought it was the pitlane limiter, so it turned it on and off twice. Then I was just pressing buttons and it [the problem] went. You could do it 10 million times and it would happen once."

Rowland dropped from the lead down into 18th and began a recovery drive into the lower end of the top 10 before causing a safety car late on when he stopped on track due to damage.

"I smashed into pretty much everyone and every wall going and the car broke," he said. "I made a bit of contact with Daniel [Abt] and [Gary] Paffett afterwards so the car took a beating.

"At the point it broke I didn't touch anything, I need to check [the cause]. "

Rowland added that he did not blame Bird for the contact that caused his race to unravel.

The Virgin driver, however, was found to be responsible for a separate crash with Andre Lotterer later in the race, and was demoted to sixth.

"I don't think Sam really did anything wrong, sometimes it happens," said Rowland. "Everyone complains about this and that contact but you need to get used to it.

"Sometimes you get pushed, sometimes you push. What he didn't wasn't a penalty and I'm not going to cry from him touching me.

"I don't think this is my fault either, there's nothing you can do in that situation. Each race has been better and better and I need to keep going on."

Next article
D'Ambrosio: Nasr deserved penalty for Hong Kong pile-up

Previous article

D'Ambrosio: Nasr deserved penalty for Hong Kong pile-up
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Hong Kong E-prix
Drivers Oliver Rowland
Teams DAMS
Author Tom Errington
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Why Ducati's new part has enraged its MotoGP rivals Qatar GP
MotoGP / Analysis

Why Ducati's new part has enraged its MotoGP rivals

8h ago
Ferrari unveils revised F1 livery for Australian GP Article
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils revised F1 livery for Australian GP

Ferrari boosted by new chassis approach with Shell Article
Formula 1

Ferrari boosted by new chassis approach with Shell

Latest videos
Formula E: Hong Kong ePrix race highlights 05:06
Formula E

Formula E: Hong Kong ePrix race highlights

Mar 10, 2019
Hong Kong E-Prix: Virtual Lap 01:10
Formula E

Hong Kong E-Prix: Virtual Lap

Mar 9, 2019

News in depth
Rowland explains button mishap that ruined his Hong Kong race
Formula E

Rowland explains button mishap that ruined his Hong Kong race

D'Ambrosio: Nasr deserved penalty for Hong Kong pile-up
Formula E

D'Ambrosio: Nasr deserved penalty for Hong Kong pile-up

Vandoorne: Hong Kong pole proves HWA's potential
Formula E

Vandoorne: Hong Kong pole proves HWA's potential

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.