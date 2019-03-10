Sign in
Formula E / Hong Kong E-prix / Breaking news

Bird penalised, loses Hong Kong E-Prix win

Bird penalised, loses Hong Kong E-Prix win
By:
1h ago

Sam Bird has lost his Hong Kong E-Prix victory after getting a provisional five-second penalty for his clash with Andre Lotterer late-on in the ABB FIA Formula E race on Sunday.

Edoardo Mortara has been promoted from second to first as a result of the penalty and is set to take his and Venturi’s first FE victory.

The new result remains provision pending further discussions with the stewards, which Motorsport.com understands are still ongoing over four hours after the race finished.

Bird had spent the majority of the race hounding long-time leader Lotterer and the Envision Virgin Racing driver held a sizeable energy advantage as the finish approached.

On the penultimate lap at the Turn 2 90-degree right hander, Bird hit Lotterer’s right rear tyre, which caused a puncture a few corners later that dropped the DS Techeetah driver from the lead down into 14th and last of the classified drivers.

Bird was quickly put under investigation, and the provisional penalty drops him to six in the results.

Audi’s Lucas di Grassi is now provisionally classified in second place and Bird's teammate Robin Frijns is completes the podium.

Speaking before the news of Bird’s penalty was announced, Lotterer called his rival’s move “pretty disgusting”.

“I was leading the race and got hit pretty strongly in the rear by Sam, who completely ran into me and destroyed my suspension and tyre, which immediately I felt but tried to survive,” Lotterer told Motorsport.com.

“[But] I couldn’t survive. He used me basically as a braking tool and I don’t think it’s a fair move.

“It’s a pretty disgusting move because we know as drivers that these cars are strong and you can take that risk. Is it fair? I don’t think so.”

When asked for his thoughts on losing the race win, Bird told Motorsport.com that he was “gutted”.

“I suppose you cannot expect to have contact with the lead car, the lead car then have an issue, you go and win the race, and not have some form of penalty,” he continued.

“Obviously I was hoping for a different penalty – like a grid penalty for the next race.

“Andre has called it a disgusting move – there was no malice to it. It’s a big shame, I do genuinely hand-on-heart feel for the guy.

“He absolutely deserved to win the race, probably, I feel like I was a lot quicker than him, I had a lot more energy, but he was leading the race and that’s just how it is.”

Revised results:

Pos. # Driver Team Time/Gap
1 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara  Monaco Venturi 59'36.119
2 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi  Germany Team Abt 0.988
3 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns  United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1.536
4 66 Germany Daniel Abt  Germany Team Abt 1.985
5 19 Brazil Felipe Massa  Monaco Venturi 3.258
6 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird  United Kingdom Virgin Racing 3.306
7 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans  United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 4.017
8 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett  Germany HWA AG 4.368
9 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey  China NIO Formula E Team 5.624
10 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa  United States Andretti Autosport 6.492
11 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez  United States Dragon Racing 7.218
12 8 France Tom Dillmann  China NIO Formula E Team 7.825
13 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne  China Techeetah 16.604
14 36 Germany Andre Lotterer  China Techeetah 24.270
Ret 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland  France DAMS 7 Laps
Ret 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  Germany HWA AG 16 Laps
Ret 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi  France DAMS 17 Laps
Ret 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims  United States Andretti Autosport 20 Laps
Ret 6 Brazil Felipe Nasr  United States Dragon Racing 35 Laps
Ret 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein  India Mahindra Racing 35 Laps
Ret 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio  India Mahindra Racing 35 Laps
Ret 3 Brazil Nelson Piquet Jr.  United Kingdom Jaguar Racing  

 

Hong Kong E-Prix: Bird wins but faces crash investigation

Hong Kong E-Prix: Bird wins but faces crash investigation
Series Formula E
Event Hong Kong E-prix
Drivers Andre Lotterer , Sam Bird
Teams Virgin Racing , Techeetah
Author Alex Kalinauckas

