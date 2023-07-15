Subscribe
Previous / Dennis: Porsche relationship "shouldn't change" in FE title run-in Next / Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole
Formula E / Rome ePrix I Practice report

Rome E-Prix: Evans sets the pace in FP2 ahead of Dennis

Formula E championship protagonist Mitch Evans set a blistering late lap to comfortably top the second practice session ahead of the opening Rome E-Prix race this weekend.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

The Jaguar driver was already top of the times with a lap that would have been good enough to end the session fastest heading into the final five minutes.

But the Kiwi, who won both races in Rome last year, set a blistering final lap as he became the only driver to go below the 1m38s barrier, setting a 1m37.881s, which was 0.613 seconds faster than championship leader Jake Dennis.

The Andretti Autosport driver was unable to improve on his final effort after suffering a small spin so remain second, while the Porsches of Antonio Felix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein set late laps to move into third and fourth respectively.

Nick Cassidy was the first driver to go below the 1m40s barrier on Saturday morning, posting a 1m39.729s after the opening 10 minutes of the session as his Envision Racing team-mate Sebastien Buemi slotted into second.

Approaching the halfway point of the 30-minute session, Evans topped the standings for the first time with a 1m39.545s, which was surpassed just moments later by Rene Rast as the second McLaren of Jake Hughes moved up to third.

Buemi became the first driver to set a sub-1m39s lap with a 1m38.904s with 15 minutes still on the clock, leaving him 0.424s clear of Rast.

Times continued to tumble in the second part of the session, with Wehrlein and then Evans moving to the top of the leaderboard before the final attempts.

Behind the top four, Maserati’s Edoardo Mortara and Andretti’s Andre Lotterer completed the top six.

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

After setting the early pace, Cassidy - who sits just one point behind Dennis in the standings - slipped back to 15th at the chequered flag, 1.337s slower than Evans.

Wehrlein topped Friday afternoon’s much hotter FP1 session in the final moments with a 1m39.632s, while Jaguar’s Sam Bird slotted into second with his final lap placing him a further 0.272s behind.

Mortara completed the top three having initially topped the session for the final minutes, but he was just unable to break the sub 1m40s barrier by 0.004s as Buemi finished fourth.

Evans’ best time landed him fifth, but the Jaguar driver was unable to improve on his final run after being held up by the Mahindra of Roberto Mehri, the Kiwi pulling alongside and gesticulating towards the Spanish driver before confronting him in the pitlane afterwards.

Jean-Eric Vergne, who was handed a suspended fine by the FIA ahead of the meeting for comments made in the press, completed the top six for DS Penske.

Dennis endured a frustrating session as a broken suspension upright limited the Andretti driver to only a handful of laps at the end, which left him 18th on a 1m41.410s.

Both Abt Cupra drivers of Robin Frijns and Nico Muller were unable to register any timed laps after suffering with software issues.

Drugovich tops rookie session

Felipe Drugovich, Maserati MSG Racing

Felipe Drugovich, Maserati MSG Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Reigning Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich topped the rookie session, which was held ahead of FP1 on Friday afternoon, for Maserati.

The Aston Martin and McLaren F1 reserve driver posted a 1m43.736s that put him 0.312s clear of Sheldon van der Linde at the end of the 30-minute session.

Like Drugovich and the majority of drivers during the session, van der Linde was back behind the wheel of the Gen3 machine having also taken part in the Berlin rookie test earlier this season for Jaguar.

Luca Ghiotto (Nissan) and Charlie Eastwood (McLaren) completed the top four, as two-time World Touring Car Cup champion Yann Ehrlacher finished fifth for DS Penske on his first official on-track experience of Formula E.

Zane Maloney (Andretti), Yifei Ye (Porsche), Jack Aitken (Envision) and Daniil Kvyat (NIO 333) completed the timed runners.

Jehan Daruvala and Adrien Tambay were unable to set times for Mahindra and Abt Cupra respectively due to software issues.

FP2 result:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'37.881  
2 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'38.494 0.613
3 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 1'38.638 0.757
4 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'38.639 0.758
5 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 1'38.681 0.800
6 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 1'38.692 0.811
7 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'38.695 0.814
8 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States DS Penske 1'38.753 0.872
9 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 1'38.772 0.891
10 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States DS Penske 1'38.870 0.989
11 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.dams 1'38.905 1.024
12 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 1'38.944 1.063
13 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'38.964 1.083
14 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'39.007 1.126
15 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'39.218 1.337
16 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.dams 1'39.224 1.343
17 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'39.479 1.598
18 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 1'39.515 1.634
19 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 1'39.560 1.679
20 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 1'39.700 1.819
21 Netherlands Robin Frijns Germany Team Abt 1'40.669 2.788
22 Spain Roberto Merhi India Mahindra Racing 1'41.705 3.824
View full results

FP1 result:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'39.632  
2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'39.904 0.272
3 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 1'40.004 0.372
4 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'40.177 0.545
5 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'40.286 0.654
6 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States DS Penske 1'40.338 0.706
7 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.dams 1'40.359 0.727
8 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 1'40.406 0.774
9 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.dams 1'40.511 0.879
10 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 1'40.523 0.891
11 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States DS Penske 1'40.562 0.930
12 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 1'40.585 0.953
13 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'40.718 1.086
14 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'40.724 1.092
15 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'40.738 1.106
16 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 1'40.780 1.148
17 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 1'40.923 1.291
18 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'41.410 1.778
19 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 1'43.303 3.671
20 Spain Roberto Merhi India Mahindra Racing 1'47.995 8.363
21 Netherlands Robin Frijns Germany Team Abt    
22 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt    
View full results
shares
comments

Dennis: Porsche relationship "shouldn't change" in FE title run-in

Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3 Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Mitch Evans More from
Mitch Evans
Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole

Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole

Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole

Evans had to be "roadblock" to secure Jakarta FE podium

Evans had to be "roadblock" to secure Jakarta FE podium

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

Evans had to be "roadblock" to secure Jakarta FE podium Evans had to be "roadblock" to secure Jakarta FE podium

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Jaguar Racing More from
Jaguar Racing
Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans

Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans

Dennis singles out Jaguar as Porsche's biggest Formula E threat

Dennis singles out Jaguar as Porsche's biggest Formula E threat

Formula E

Dennis singles out Jaguar as Porsche's biggest Formula E threat Dennis singles out Jaguar as Porsche's biggest Formula E threat

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Prime
Prime
Formula E

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Latest news

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

F1 Formula 1

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal” Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3 Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

SF Super Formula
Fuji II

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

ARCA ARCA

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe