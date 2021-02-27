Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Race in
01 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying Next / Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix II / Breaking news

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole

By:

First-time Formula E polesitter Robin Frijns has credited a Zoom call for the turnaround in his fortunes ahead of the second Diriyah E-Prix.

shares
comments
Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole

The Envision Virgin Racing driver called out McLaren Applied for its decision to change the battery onboard his Audi-powered car after he crashed heavily in second practice.

That meant the Dutch racer missed qualifying for race one completely before progressing from last to 17th place, although that was boosted by retirements for Max Gunther, Sam Bird and Alex Lynn. But Frijns was much improved on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, beating race-one victor Nyck de Vries to top final free practice by 0.146s.

Frijns then bolted through his group three run to lead the order by some 0.557s and then found a similar 0.523s margin over Dragon Penske Autosport driver Sergio Sette Camara on the final run in superpole to top FE qualifying for the first time.  

Read Also:

Frijns credited the marked improvement for a late-night video call held with team members back at the Silverstone base for the revival. 

“Yesterday wasn’t the best of days,” he said. “We worked until very late yesterday night to improve the car and we did a huge step forward. We didn’t expect to be up front like this.” 

One of the team members not to have travelled to Saudi Arabia, thanks to a reduction in team personnel passes, was technical director Chris Gorne.

Frijns added that the Envision Virgin Racing mechanics had pulled an “all-nighter” to reverse engineer the car to how it ran at the unrepresentative Circuit Ricardo Tormo in pre-season testing.

He said: “We had a Zoom-slash-debrief call for two hours together with the team at home in Silverstone to discuss because we needed to change something. We couldn’t have another day like we had yesterday. 

“It was a drastic change we did. It could go really wrong as well, but we needed to do something, and I was really pushing that. We went completely in the other direction, which we know from Valencia. Everything is a little bit different on street tracks and that’s what we need to consider.

“It is a lot of fun, very tricky, we basically have one race line and if you basically put one wheel next to it, that’s it, you go off. You made a mistake and there’s no room for any mistakes here so you will probably end up in the wall”. 

Related video

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

Previous article

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

Next article

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Diriyah ePrix II
Drivers Robin Frijns
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula E

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

2h
2
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

3h
3
Formula 1

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch

6h
4
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

16h
5
WRC

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78

13h
Latest news
Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Formula E

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

7m
Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole
Formula E

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole

1h
Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

1h
Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash
Formula E

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

2h
Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice

4h
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
5h

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1 02:20
Formula E
8h

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7 00:57
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7

More from
Matt Kew
Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying
Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime
Formula E / Preview

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

More from
Robin Frijns
Muller blasts FE yellow flag rule after qualifying demotion
Formula E / Breaking news

Muller blasts FE yellow flag rule after qualifying demotion

Frijns: DTM return difficult due to Formula E clashes
DTM / Breaking news

Frijns: DTM return difficult due to Formula E clashes

How F1's forgotten prodigy has been spurned again Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

How F1's forgotten prodigy has been spurned again

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020
How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity Prime

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity

The Formula E grid heads to Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo for pre-season testing and the track, minus the controversial chicane, leaves the circuit unrepresentative to the series' familiar street layouts but could still be a proving ground for multiple reasons.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78
WRC WRC / Obituary

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78

Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

Latest news

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.