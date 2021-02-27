Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Race in
00 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole
Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

By:

The four Mercedes-powered Formula E cars will be able to contest the second Diriyah E-Prix night race after being granted permission by the FIA stewards.

shares
comments
Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

A rear-braking failsafe system failure occurred in addition to a initial front braking issue caused Venturi's Eduardo Mortara to crash.

The Swiss driver was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital following a car failure that meant he crashed heavily into the TecPro barriers in Saudi Arabia after a practice start.

This was "a result of brake failure" according to a Venturi statement, and meant the FIA withdrew both customer team cars and the works Mercedes from Diriyah E-Prix qualifying.

According to the FIA, "the competitor can not prove to the FIA technical delegate that the car is safe.

"Due to a brake failure at the end of free practice 3, one model of the Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 was involved in a significant accident.

"The brake system lost the front brake pressure and the pressure sensor was at 0.

"Both brake pedal travel sensors indicated that the brake pedal was fully pushed by the driver.

Read Also:

Mercedes has made an adjustment to the software, which has now been evaluated by the FIA - and the four cars are able to contest the second night race on the Riyadh Street Circuit.

Mercedes team principal James told Motorsport.com: "It is a software issue, I can confirm that now.

"With regard to the fix, we are confident that we can make an adjustment to that software to change the parameter effectively to make sure the cars absolutely safe.

"What we need to do now is make sure the FIA is satisfied with that way forward."

James explained that a backup system should have come into effect when Mortara's car first suffered an issue with the front brakes, however this did not transpire.

He said: "There are two issues at stake here. One is the failure of the front brake system for whatever reason that might be.

"There is a backup system that, should the front system go into a failure mode, then a back-up system takes over. What we saw on Edo's car is that didn't happen.

"We are confident we know why that didn't happen and we know the steps needed to change that."

James also confirmed that this incident was "totally unrelated" to Nyck de Vries' Turn 1 crash in the Mexico City E-Prix last season, which occurred shortly after he had engaged Fanboost.

The cause of that crash was attributed to an individual team software issue and not to a specified component part.

Mortara has since returned to the paddock and has been all given all-clear by the FIA to contest the second Diriyah race. However, his participation is subject to Venturi being able to repair his car in time for the race start at 20:03 local time (17:03 GMT).
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, arrives back at the circuit

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, arrives back at the circuit

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Related video

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole

Previous article

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Edoardo Mortara
Teams Mercedes
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

3h
2
Formula E

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

3h
3
Formula E

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

18min
4
Formula 1

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch

6h
5
WRC

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78

13h
Latest news
Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Formula E

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

18m
Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole
Formula E

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole

1h
Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

2h
Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash
Formula E

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

3h
Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice

4h
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
5h

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1 02:20
Formula E
8h

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7 00:57
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7

More from
Matt Kew
Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E / Breaking news

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying
Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime
Formula E / Preview

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

More from
Edoardo Mortara
Mortara to make Audi return in Spa 24 Hours 24 Hours of Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Mortara to make Audi return in Spa 24 Hours

Troubled DTM "didn't really evolve", says Mortara
DTM / Breaking news

Troubled DTM "didn't really evolve", says Mortara

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18 Prime
Formula E / Analysis

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18

More from
Mercedes
Mercedes: De Vries "lucky" to win in Riyadh after safety car
Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes: De Vries "lucky" to win in Riyadh after safety car

Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' de Vries wins FE's first night race Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E / Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' de Vries wins FE's first night race

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020
How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity Prime

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity

The Formula E grid heads to Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo for pre-season testing and the track, minus the controversial chicane, leaves the circuit unrepresentative to the series' familiar street layouts but could still be a proving ground for multiple reasons.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78
WRC WRC / Obituary

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78

Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races

F1: Saudi GP to be on calendar for at least a decade
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1: Saudi GP to be on calendar for at least a decade

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed

Latest news

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.