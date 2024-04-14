Porsche: “Not all teams treated equally” after da Costa Formula E Misano DSQ
Porsche team principal Florian Modlinger has suggested that “not all teams are treated equally” after Antonio Felix da Costa was stripped of his Misano E-Prix victory after a technical breach.
Da Costa claimed his first win of the season on Formula E’s inaugural visit to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Saturday.
But several hours after the race, the Portuguese driver was stripped of his victory after scrutineers found an ineligible throttle damper setting related to the spring was fitted to his car.
The part in question had been previously used on the Gen2 machines but its inclusion in the “GEN3 Spark Catalogue” was removed when the new car was introduced for the 2022-23 season.
Porsche admitted that the spring had been used since the start of the Gen3 era as only the addition of new parts were highlighted in the catalogue, not if they had been removed.
Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the second Misano E-Prix on Sunday, Modlinger suggested that Porsche had been singled out.
He said: “We have a bit of impression and feeling that not all teams are treated equally, that’s our personal impression and with the FIA, a world championship, this must be guaranteed for the future that all teams are treated equally.
“I think it’s a big loss for us clearly but also for the sport and Formula E in general because these consequences are really harsh.
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23
“Clearly the spring was an old part which was not highlighted when it was removed from the catalogue.
“We missed it, and now we have to see what we do in the next 96 hours.”
Porsche lodged an intent to appeal immediately in the wake of the disqualification and has 96 hours to decide whether to take further action.
The Nissan and Andretti machines driven by Oliver Rowland and Jake Dennis, who were classified on the podium behind da Costa, were inspected for the same part with the machines conforming to the regulations.
Motorsport.com understands, however, that the second Porsche of Pascal Wehrlein had also been fitted with the illegal spring.
Da Costa has suffered a difficult start to the 2024 season, failing to score points in the opening three races before finishing in the points in Sao Paulo and Tokyo.
Race winner Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche
His place in the Porsche team has come under scrutiny this week after it was revealed that Abt's Nico Muller had tested with the German manufacturer as a possible replacement to da Costa next season.
“It is what it is, it’s a massive blow in our championship because those 25 points were going to definitely going to put us back in contention and now makes our life a little bit harder,” he told TNT Sports.
“But we go race by race and the positive thing is we’ve done it on track and everyone saw it.
“The winning feeling and accomplishment feeling is not going away.”
